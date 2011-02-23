America’s Smartest Cities for Transportation Still Aren’t Very Smart

Ambitious high-speed rail plans aside, most of the U.S. is lacking in the public transportation arena. That’s why the NRDC has chosen to highlight fifteen small, medium and large regions that are supposedly getting transportation right: Boston; Chicago; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; New York; San Francisco; Washington D.C; Boulder-Longmont, Colorado; Honolulu, Hawaii; Jersey City, New Jersey; New Haven, Connecticut; Champaign-Urbana, Illinois; Bremerton, Washington; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Yolo, California. That some of these cities lack anything more exciting than city bus routes begs the question: Is this really the best we can do?

The Natural Resources Defense Council, which wrote the study in collaboration with the Center for Neighborhood Technology (CNT), compared U.S. regions based on public transit availability,

use, cost, household automobile ownership and use, and sustainable transportation programs.

“By and large, ‘location efficient’ places–with essential services

that are nearby or accessible by many transportation modes–lower

transportation costs for residents,” said Scott Bernstein, president of

CNT, in a statement. “Cities and regions that foster compact, walkable, transit-rich

communities can reduce reliance on automobiles and help lower at least

one expense for households struggling to get by in the current economy.”

Some of the cities on the NRDC’s list aren’t surprising. New York is well-recognized for efficient public transportation (unless you’re waiting for the much-loathed G train), and Portland, Oregon is known for its bike-friendly streets. Other choices, however, look better on paper than in real life.

The NRDC lists San Francisco as a smart transportation region, at least in part because the city ranks highest in transit access of any metro region in the U.S., and half of the city and county population commute by public or alternative transportation. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Having squandered countless hours waiting for late buses (a 45-minute wait for the bus isn’t uncommon) that move slower than many people walk, it’s hard for me to consider San Francisco’s transportation innovative. The city is more bike-friendly than most, to be sure, but anyone taking trolley buses, streetcars, or light-rail trains had better be willing to dedicate time to sitting around.