Twitter: I Love You Man, But…

I’m not an investor, I have no right to tell you what to do.

I’m not an advisor & I’m not privy to any internal information at your company. You have to make the tough judgment calls.

I’m not omnipotent so I can’t use market power to influence your behavior. Even writing this could hurt me. I don’t want that.

Twitter, I’m a friend. I love you, man. Please try to play nicer. I come in peace.

I use you every day. I use you more passionately than email now. I hate email, by the way. I wish everyone used Three.Sentenc.es

Facebook? That’s where my family shares photos. I have no problem with it. But I network, conduct business & interact with the global community openly (and privately) on Twitter. I want to keep it that way.