Infographic of the Day: Google Charts What Your Taxes Pay For

Do you really know what your taxes are paying for? Google and Eyebeam gallery want you to figure out the answer, in their very first Data Visualization Challenge, which offers $10,000 in prizes. And as fodder for inspiration, they’ve created this nifty little chart:

As you can see, it simply tells you how much you paid in taxes, and shows, in the bubble chart below, where the federal government spent every dollar. But the coolest part is contained in the slider all the way up at the top right. Using it, you can change the year; the chart above shows what your taxes went towards in 1987. The chart below shows what they went towards in 2010:

Pretty cool right? Using the slider, you get a sense of how the countries priorities have changed over time — for example, in 1987, at the tail end of the Cold War, defense spending was much higher — and also the tremendous burdens that Medicare and Social Security have become.