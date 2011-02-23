iFive: Intel to Reveal Light Peak, Twitter Shuts Devs Out, Apple Steals PC Sales, Apple Halves iAd Cost, UK Getting Cloned Milk

On this day in history George Frideric Handel was born, the Salk vaccine was used for the first mass vaccination against polio in Pittsburgh, and the world was shocked at the announcement of the first cloned adult animal–Dolly the sheep. What historic events will happen today? On with the news:

1. The tech world is abuzz with rumors that Intel is poised to reveal its Light Peak connection tech tomorrow. It’s a future-proof data and power connection that could, if it earns widespread adoption, quickly eclipse the nascent USB 3.0 spec because it includes (in later editions) provision for fiber optic data lines–allowing data speeds easily ten times above the competition. First rumored customer? Apple.

2. Twitter’s causing another mild controversy by forcing yet another third-party app to shut parts of its service–Twapperkeeper (which lets users export archives of tweets that contain keywords). According to Twapperkeeper, the Twitter archiving APIs will be shut down by March 20th. It’s possibly a sign that Twitter is evolving its core offering to include more structured search, archiving and may offer these services for cash.

3. Windows PC sales to consumers are suffering across the board: HP reported a 12% slump in consumer PC revenues, Dell’s slipped by 8%. Microsoft, however, noted sales from Windows OS grew 3% in the last quarter of 2010 versus 2009, which was mostly driven by business PC sales. Apple’s Macs sold 23% more in the last quarter of 2010, and the firm sold 7.3 million iPads.

4. When Apple launched its iAds campaign, it priced it as a premium service with a minimum buy-in of $1 million. Now it’s just halved that figure to $500,000, which still marks iAd as a premium service, but lowers the barriers for companies keen to embrace Apple’s interactive advertising on its high-profile iOS platforms. It’s a move to increase adoption of the service, and to grab some of Google’s business.

5. According to a prominent UK government minister, milk and meat from the offspring of cloned dairy animals should be allowed to go on sale to the general public. It’s being taken as a sign that the UK will swiftly move to legalize cloned food products, after numerous studies showed no medical issues of concern after eating cloned food. Expect a furious controversy in 3…2…

