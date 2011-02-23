Women in Tech? There Are More Than You Think

If I hear the phrase “Why aren’t there more women in tech” again, I will scream. There are PLENTY of women in tech, as evidenced by the fact that I can make a list almost as long as Fast Company‘s that has completely different women on it. And I’m going to do it off the top of my head, so it’s not like I’m going searching here. Asking “why aren’t there more women in tech” is like asking why there aren’t more women in fashion, or medicine, or law. There are. They just don’t fit our stereotypes, so we don’t notice them.
On my list would be:
Randi Zuckerberg, the face of Facebook and the sister of Mark. Randi is responsible for all the great partnerships Facebook has been doing lately with media, including its election night coverage, its reporting on Egypt, and its Golden Globe/Academy Award coverage.
Victoria Ransom, founder of Wildfireapp.com, an interactive promotion builder that powers quizzes, sweepstakes, and social media marketing campaigns.
And where is Carol Bartz, the controversial CEO of Yahoo who attended the dinner with Barack Obama in Silicon Valley that no one was allowed to talk about? Before Yahoo, Carol ran Autodesk, an enterprise software company that has been successful for years.
And then there’s Gina Trapani, one of the triumvirate on TWIT.tv that bring you This Week in Google. Before she became a media star, Gina was the founder of LifeHacker, a blog that was sold and led her to start Smarterware and ThinkUp.
You can add to that list Rashmi Sinha, the founder of Slideshare, which just last week launched ZipCast. Now you can share your slides and do a video conference simultaneously; it’s a huge success right out of the box.
Le’ts not forget Kristie Wells, who with her husband Chris Heuer co-founded Social Media Club, the first and still leading international community for social media practitioners.
And how about Laura Fitton, aka @pistachio, who founded OneForty.com.
On my list as well would be Wendy Vittori, who ran the Intel group that marketed USB and digital imaging in the 90s and retired a few years ago from Motorola with a startup thrown in for good measure. She’s now consulting to MEN in tech. I reported to her when I was at Intel, and I can tell you she’s a superstar.
And Intel reminds me of Paula Satow, co-founder of the startup Buzzuka, whom I also met at Intel.
And where’s Kara Swisher, co-founder of AllThingsD and premier tech reporter on your list?
All three founders of BlogHer are women: Lisa Stone, Jory des Jardins, and Elisa Camahort Page. The premier women’s blogging platform and media company, BlogHer is funded by, among others, Venrock.
You get the point. These are my personal friends. They are not even a representative sample. In my office this afternoon I met a woman who develops mobile apps, and there’s an international group called Geek Girl Dinners.
And here’s a woman I don’t know personally, but I have heard speak many times, and who is someone I admire:
Cisco’s CTO Padmasree Warrior. I follow her on Twitter:-)
So guys, quit making lists of women in tech, unless you also want to make lists of men in tech. They’re equally silly subjects for articles.
