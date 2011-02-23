Women in Tech? There Are More Than You Think

If I hear the phrase “Why aren’t there more women in tech” again, I will scream. There are PLENTY of women in tech, as evidenced by the fact that I can make a list almost as long as Fast Company‘s that has completely different women on it. And I’m going to do it off the top of my head, so it’s not like I’m going searching here. Asking “why aren’t there more women in tech” is like asking why there aren’t more women in fashion, or medicine, or law. There are. They just don’t fit our stereotypes, so we don’t notice them.

On my list would be:

Randi Zuckerberg, the face of Facebook and the sister of Mark. Randi is responsible for all the great partnerships Facebook has been doing lately with media, including its election night coverage, its reporting on Egypt, and its Golden Globe/Academy Award coverage.

Victoria Ransom, founder of Wildfireapp.com, an interactive promotion builder that powers quizzes, sweepstakes, and social media marketing campaigns.

And where is Carol Bartz, the controversial CEO of Yahoo who attended the dinner with Barack Obama in Silicon Valley that no one was allowed to talk about? Before Yahoo, Carol ran Autodesk, an enterprise software company that has been successful for years.

And then there’s Gina Trapani, one of the triumvirate on TWIT.tv that bring you This Week in Google. Before she became a media star, Gina was the founder of LifeHacker, a blog that was sold and led her to start Smarterware and ThinkUp.

You can add to that list Rashmi Sinha, the founder of Slideshare, which just last week launched ZipCast. Now you can share your slides and do a video conference simultaneously; it’s a huge success right out of the box.