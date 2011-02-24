The Secret Life of Customer Advisory Boards

If you were the VP of Marketing of an Atlanta-based technology firm three years ago, chances are you were not having fun.

Jill, the VP, was working diligently in her office one day when the CEO walked in to pay a visit. The CEO, Don, proudly announced that he was ready to fund a customer advisory board (CAB). The company just recently received a hefty VC financial boost, and the CAB would help them grow faster.

Or so he hoped.

Don hand-picked the members he wanted to invite–over 30 individuals–and Jill had no say in the group nominees. Over a two year period, the CAB experienced sixty % turnover. Group members were tired being used primarily as a test bed for new innovations. The CAB disbanded with little fanfare.

When I recently interviewed more than 30 B2B companies with CAB experiences, similar debacles were reported more often than you would think.

What is a CAB?

If you are considering building a CAB program for your organization, tread carefully. Begin first with understanding its true purpose.