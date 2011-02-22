Social Media and Investor Relations: A Match Made for the Dodd-Frank Era

As the first proxy season of the Dodd-Frank era kicks off, public companies are being held to higher standards of transparency and accountability than ever before. From say on pay to a host of new reporting requirements, regulations seeking to provide shareholders with greater insight and leverage into corporate governance decisions are now on the books. It’s not a stretch to say that the arrival of these reforms has marked the beginning of a new age in investor relations.

At the heart of Dodd-Frank’s strictures is a push by legislators and regulators to forge closer relationships between investors, boards, and C-Suites. It’s not as much about shareholder empowerment as it is about shareholder engagement. The government wants shareholders to have a voice; but it also wants that voice to be heard. As such, it is no longer sufficient to simply articulate value, vision, and plans for future prosperity. Public companies have to listen to investors with greater frequency and attention than they have in the past.

As IR programs seek to create venues for this meaningful and ongoing dialogue, they ought not to overlook the opportunities presented by social media–which, by definition, facilitate the two-way communication that compliance with the spirit of Dodd-Frank is really all about.

Even if Dodd-Frank never existed, the era in which it was written creates a compelling case for social media engagement in the IR realm. Today’s fast-paced trading environment has all but rendered the stone tablets of traditional media obsolete. Newspapers seem antiquated as investors turn to the Web for real-time quotes and breaking news on the companies they follow. With the prevalence of smartphones and tablet technology, investor-friendly mobile applications aren’t far off. And with platforms such as Seeking Alpha, StockTwits, and Wikinvest already aggregating data on companies and building their own trader-based social networks, it’s becoming clear that IR programs that sit on the digital sidelines and enable others to control the online conversation do so at their own peril.

What’s called for is a three-pronged approach to IR social media engagement that emphasizes monitoring, messaging, and dialogue to meet the challenges raised by both Dodd-Frank and the speed with which information travels in the modern marketplace. In the hierarchy of implementation, monitoring comes first, as every public company must at least have the capacity to know what’s being said about it on multiple social media channels. Recent moves by financial services regulators illustrate this point’s significance.

In January of this year, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 10-6, entitled “Social Media Web Sites: Guidance on Blogs and Social Networking Sites.” Just this week, it was reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated a sweep of registered investment advisors’ use of social media to market or promote their services. Both instances underscore social media’s growing impact on consumer investment decisions. While these examples relate to communications between broker-dealers and their clients, they illustrate the need for IR professionals to know precisely how social media content may be affecting corporate reputation at any given moment.