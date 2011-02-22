What Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Is Doing in Newark

Fast Company wrote about what we (and many innovative thinkers) would do to fix public schools with $100 million (post your ideas below!). Now Newark’s public schools, the recipients of that sum from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, are rolling out their true plan. “We want to make Newark the centerpoint of education reform in the nation,” David Nachtweih, spokesperson for the Partnership for Education In Newark, tells Fast Company. Here’s how they plan to do it.

Step 1: Get Even More Money

The Foundation for Newark’s Future is raising a matching fund of $100 million from private donors and foundations, for a total of $200 million. “I think the idea behind any matching grant is to get folks from all over the place involved in this and make it a partnership,” says Nachtweih. It’s also worth noting that even $200 million, to be spent over five years, is not all that much when you consider the annual budget of the Newark Public Schools is $470 million.

Step 2: Ask People What They Want

Rutgers and NYU is teaming with the Partnership for Education in Newark to conduct an academic study to find out what parents and citizens want from their schools. “We held 11 community forums, knocked on 66,000 doors and received 20,000 short form surveys that engaged Newark in the process of reform. We are now partnering with Rutgers and NYU on a longer-form survey that will speak with 1,500 Newarkers and gauge their response to a variety of different reforms, including changing teacher tenure and closing low performing schools. Rutgers and NYU will analyze the data from this 1,500 page survey, along with all the data from the canvassing and community forums to produce one report in March that outlines the key reforms Newarkers think are most essential,” says Nachtweih. They also commissioned a separate audit of budget & operations.

Step 3: Present Your Findings