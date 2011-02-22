Iranian Hackers Attack Voice of America

Iranian cyberterrorists attacked the Voice of America’s websites on Sunday and Monday nights, temporarily filling the sites with anti-American propaganda. The Voice of America is the official external radio and television broadcasting service of the United States government.

The first attack took place on Sunday night and a second attack followed at approximately 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. In both, a message attributed to the “Iranian Cyber Army” was posted on both the main Voice of America website and on dozens of auxiliary foreign language services.

Early word of the attack came from the @PiratesWeek Twitter account, a feed devoted to the shortwave pirate radio community.

The Iranian Cyber Army’s hack jpeg displays an AK-47 and an Iranian flag. The text of the message calls on America, in badly written English, to cease supporting the Arab Revolutions of 2011:

We have proven that we can Mrs. Clinton Do you want to hear the voice of oppressed nations will from heart of USA? Islamic world doesn’t believe USA trickery. We call on you to stop interfering in Islamic countries.

Adding credence to the theory that this is an actual Iranian cyberattack, the state-affiliated Fars News Agency posted a story praising the cyberattack and the subsequent damage done to “the progress of seditious moves in Iran”:

The move came in response to the false reports released by the VOA and other websites on the spread and progress of seditious moves in Iran. VOA and its affiliates have long been supporting anti-Islamic Republic groups and sought to provoke unrest in Iran. The Voice of America is the official external radio and television broadcasting service of the United States’ federal government, but it acts as a complementary and media arm of the U.S. spy agencies.

A long list of hacked VOA websites indicates the Iranian cyberterrorists also targeted Dari, Pashto, Somali, and Albanian-language sites.