No Valley for Old People

My birthday is Wednesday and as I am now firmly entrenched in the upper echelons of thirty, I can’t help but reflect on age.

Vivek Wadhwa talked about it a bit over the summer when he pointed out that salaries for engineers in the Valley begin to dip for engineers in their forties. Tereza Nemessanyi in an OpEd for Reuters wrote about how businesses led by women 40+ are funded at a rate of less than 3%.

But let’s just come out and say it–the focus in Silicon Valley has turned decidedly young. Interestingly, it’s not only young entrepreneurs. When I worked in venture capital in the first half of the decade, it was relatively rare for a person in their late twenties or early thirties to become a venture partner. Today, most major venture firms have partners in their thirties.

Still, I thought this Valley trend didn’t apply to me. I thought I was young. That is until a recent call. I was asked to do an interview with a major women’s magazine doing a feature on Valley entrepreneurs. The editor interviewed me for about thirty minutes and sounded enthusiastic. There was just one final question: “How old were you when you started your company?” When I said 33 the silence was deafening.

“Oh,” she said.

“Is that a problem?” I asked.

“Well, it’s just that we’d prefer to write about women who started companies in their twenties. We think they’re more relatable.”