Just Talk to Each Other–Frequently and Directly

I spent a day last week discussing some difficult issues with a leadership team I’m a part of–issues we probably should have discussed a while ago, but hadn’t. To facilitate the day we brought in The Sanctuary Institute –a group that helps organizations relieve “organizational stress”, primarily through dialogue. As the day progressed it became clear that we had been avoiding quite a few conversations over the last year–more than we had likely anticipated. As a professional in the organizational consulting field, it felt odd to me, like we should have known better. We should have known that, over the last year, the real conversations weren’t happening as we were getting busier and busier. We should have known that some of the trouble we were having was avoidable–if we’d only gotten it out on the table earlier.

Then I had an insight I’ve had no

fewer than 2 dozens time in my career: the problem wasn’t a

knowledge problem. We all knew

better. We’d helped clients with the

same issues hundreds of times. Rather, we had an action problem. We didn’t do anything

about the fact that we saw issues. We didn’t make it a priority to get on the

same page and then regularly stay aligned. And because we didn’t make it a priority, week-in and week-out, the conversations

just got harder and harder to have.

As the session wrapped up a member of our team asked for

advice on how to ensure these issues don’t pile up in the future. “There’s no silver bullet,” was the response

from the facilitator, “just talk to each other, in regular meetings like this–supportively, frequently, and directly. If you do, the issues will

take care of themselves.”

It was advice

we’d given a hundred times. Yet somehow we were like shoemakers walking around

without shoes.

Doug Sundheim is a leadership consultant, author, and speaker. He is currently working on a book on the topic of smart risk-taking. You can find him online at clarityconsulting.com and follow him on twitter @DougSundheim.