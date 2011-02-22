Be Careful Who You Call a Rock Star

We rock. You rock. They rock. I am a rock star. He is a sales rock star. She is a PR rock star. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Blah, blah, blah. I spent years around real rock stars and I can tell you they are few and far between.

What sets a rock star apart from everyone else is not talent. There are a lot of talented people in every industry, music to financial planning to insurance sales and on and on. The true rock stars in any industry; the ones truly at the top of their game, might not necessarily be the most talented.

ROCK STARS are the ones who work the rock star principles such as networking and knowledge into everything they do every day, day in and day out. That’s called discipline, hard work and consistency.

That’s what it takes to move from back stage to center stage. And, stay there…like a rock star!

Rock on!

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur and author who creates rock stars with The 4 Rock Star Principles of Success. Visit her website at www.daynasteele.com.