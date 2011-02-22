Locking Down IT–and Trust

Telephone

It gets worse. I’m not making any of this up.

USB ports on all computers have been blocked from use.

If you need to upload photos or move something from a digital camera to your computer, Fetch and FTP have been provided for such purposes. Sure, they are slow and inefficient, but, it’s the most secure means of moving data and files around, right?

Why such a restriction? The answer offered is that there have been instances “in the world” where viruses or programs have been introduced by USB ports, and, well, you just can’t be too careful in today’s world. Or, can you?

IT routinely blocks websites from use, e.g., Facebook, Skype and many others.

Need a virtual team space? “Shared folders” have been made available for that purpose. Of course, we all know how secure “shared folders” are.

Instant messaging/chat and presence detection? IT explained they had never seen a business case that justifies enabling such functionality. There are tiny pockets of usage though an act of Congress was needed for permission to be granted.

Desktop video conferencing? Not allowed–even when a senior vice president requested such functionality to work with an employee on leave. Why? “Because I (IT) said so.”

Room-based video conferencing? Available on a very limited basis.

Want to check your email from home? Permission may be granted on a case-by-case basis. Many don’t know that they can ask permission.

Email attachments over 5 MB are not allowed; Fetch and FTP are.

Email is available for 30 days only to (as I was told) “save money on disk space.”

Mobile strategy? An email-centric company really only needs a Blackberry, right? And, then, only if you are a senior executive.

What if you’ve made it through the IT gauntlet and might have been granted special dispensation to use some special tool or access? You are encouraged to keep this quiet–IT wouldn’t want word to get out and create more of a support burden for themselves.

Okay, try to stop screaming. This is 2011, right? It feels so “1980ish.”

How many of you would want to join such a company? And, if you did join this company, how many of you would want to stay? Does this firm strike you as being a Fast Company?

Interestingly, 50% of the people surveyed offered that they didn’t need any additional tools to support collaboration–what they had met their needs. The lesson? People don’t know what they don’t know.

When the CIO was presented with recommendations for additional collaboration tools to support enterprise growth and geographic expansion, he quickly asked if the recommendations were really needed as their company might be “state of the art” in their industry with the tools already in place. I’ve since polled a number of companies in my client’s industry and confirmed that my client is not “state of the art.”

The CIO is studying the recommendations. Time is of the essence. I look forward to the next steps. Until then, I will continue to shake my head in amazement at what I’ve discovered here.