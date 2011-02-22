Inside the World of Local Books–A Bright Future

So, I have to confess–I kind of expected that I’d be attending a grim event when I walked into the Tools of Change publishing conference last week. After all, just that morning, the announcement that Borders was filing for bankruptcy had hit the financial pages. Certainly the news of the country’s second largest bookseller on the brink of collapse had to be weighing heavily on the minds of publishers.

After two days, no one had mentioned Borders even once.

In fact, the enthusiasm and exuberance among the crowd made me wonder if somehow they just hadn’t heard the news. Finally, unable to keep it to myself, I posed the question at lunch on the final day to a publisher of how-to books from the midwest. “Oh, no, we’re not surprised. But the industry will be just fine The ebook is growing at remarkable rate”, she chirped.

On further investigation, I learned that two years ago this same group was morose, as books sales plummeted and ebooks hadn’t shown up. But since then, and with the emergence of the Nook, the Kindle, and the iPad–there was no doubt that books would continue to be written and–most importantly–paid for. In fact, though the change from printed page to electronic was fraught with ‘workflow’ challenges, it was pretty clear that lots of things were going in the right direction.

Now I needed to explore. What about local bookstores–what would happen to them? Well, as it turns out folks at TOC mostly saw Borders going out of business as a good thing for the local bookseller. Yes, you heard that right.

There’s already a growing movement of local ebook sellers. I didn’t know that. Local institutions that are gathering places, social hubs and ebook mecca’s.

Yes, it’s true. Borders may well have tried to be the ‘local’ bookstore with 600 locations, but along the way they forgot about digital. Meanwhile, local bookstores that are truly indie are growing–and embracing both local events, community, and ebooks as part of their DNA.