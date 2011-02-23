Why Some Leaders Don’t Learn From Their Mistakes

Despite the fact that the Federal Reserve, as the nation’s largest bank, did not take any significant action to curb the reckless lending that precipitated the Great Recession, Alan Greenspan seemed to apportion blame everywhere but to himself. At one point in his testimony, he even appeared to blame the fall of the Berlin Wall. (His logic: seeing the truly awful job the Soviets were doing running their economy brought about distrust of “central planning” of any kind. So evidently, the excesses of Capitalism are Communism’s fault.)

“In prepared remarks before the panel investigating the roots of the financial crisis, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan blames the subprime crisis on foreign investors, nonbank lenders, the spread of securitized mortgages and financial firms for failing to manage their risk. The one person he did not blame was himself, or his institution–the Fed.” – Shahien Nasiripour, The Huffington Post, reporting on Greenspan’s testimony before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission on April 7, 2010

Alan Greenspan was instrumental in

determining U.S. financial policy for 19 years, but he doesn’t feel that he was

responsible for the failure of the policy he helped create, or that it’s

failure was to some extent avoidable.

Is he crazy? Actually, no. Did he consciously and willfully mislead the Commission (and

the rest of us)? Very probably

not. Without actually being Alan Greenspan, I can’t say for

sure, but the odds are good that he really does believe he’s not to blame. And as much as we might like to think

otherwise, many of us would feel the same way if we were in his shoes.

Psychologists call this the self-serving bias–the tendency to see

ourselves as responsible for our successes, but to see other people or the

circumstances as responsible for our failures. We reason this way to protect our self-esteem, and to

protect our image in the eyes of others. We also do it because it really feels right. Think of

an actor on stage–as a member of the audience, you are focused on what he is doing, but if you’re the actor,

you see everything but yourself. You see your fellow actors, the

scenery, the audience, but you can’t actually watch you. Because of what’s

called the actor/observer difference, it’s easy for Alan Greenspan

to look back over his 19 years at the Fed and see all the factors that played a

role in screwing things up, and harder for him to see his own role in it.

Psychologist Tony Greenwald’s 1980

American Psychologist “A. Greenwald (1980). The totalitarian ego: Fabrication and revision of personal history. American Psychologist, 35, 603-618. on this topic cited some very amusing examples of

the self-serving bias, taken from a San

Francisco Sunday Examiner and Chronicle article on the explanations drivers

gave to their insurers after an accident.

You’ll notice that some of these people went to remarkable lengths to

deflect blame:

As

I approached the intersection, a sign suddenly appeared in a place where a stop

sign had never been before. I was

unable to stop in time to avoid an accident.

The

telephone pole was approaching. I

was attempting to swerve out of its way when it struck my front end.

A

pedestrian hit me and went under my car.