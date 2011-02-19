Don’t be So “Fast” That You Miss This

“Dr. Goulston, please call

me when you have a chance,” Frank, a CEO I had been working with, called me

with a sense of urgency in his voice. I immediately went into my worry state

and returned the call.

“What is it Frank?” I asked

doing my best to lay a veneer of calmness over my concern. “I think you helped me dodge

a bullet,” he said with a level of emotion in his voice that was unusual being

the highly analytic person he was. Dodging a bullet sounded better

to me that taking one, so I felt immediately relieved. “What do you mean

exactly?” I asked. He explained, “You and I

were speaking about my frustration with my moody son who I think is lazy and

blowing it in his junior year in high school. After you listened to me, you

told me that I was blowing it

in not recognizing his pain and you sent me a message (see below) to give to my

son that you told me was the cumulative collection of many of things you have

heard teenagers say to their parents. Well I gave it to him, he read it and I

asked him what applied to him. He looked at me… no actually he looked right

through me and narrowed his eyes in a hostile manner and said, ‘All of it.’ I

then said to him, ‘Why didn’t you tell me it was so bad?’ And he replied

firmly, but less hostile, ‘Because you

didn’t f*%king want to know!’

And he was right. I told him realizing my big error, ‘I’m sorry about that and

I’m even more sorry for beating up on you verbally or just walking away in

disgust.’” At this point Frank began to

cry with deep emotion in his voice and continued, “Then my son, seemed to let

go of much of his anger and looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘I’m sorry

for some of the things in that message you sent me that I have already done that

you must swear to me you will never tell mom.’” Frank paused and I asked,

“What happened next?”

“That’s where the dodging a

bullet comes in,” Frank explained, “I told my son that with his permission just

wanted to bring my laptop with me and sit on his bed and work while he tried to

do his homework. I told him it that it wasn’t to spy on him or monitor him, it

was just to hang out with him because I couldn’t and wouldn’t allow him to be

alone in hell. And he said to me in his still teenage rebellious voice, ‘Suit

yourself.’ And that’s what we have been doing and although he won’t admit it, I

think we’re turning a corner and he feels a little lighter… as does my wife. I

called just to thank you.” “My pleasure, any thoughts

on how you can keep from taking your eye off the ball?” I asked. “When I clearly saw my son

alone in hell, it was a sight that I will never forget, so I don’t think there

is much chance I’ll blow it a second time,” Frank said with determination. “Glad to hear,” I said. Do you know any sullen,

angry, withdrawn, underachieving teenagers? If so, send this to them and ask

them what fits and what doesn’t. And then just

listen. “Given all

the things I’m doing that have disappointed you, I’m hoping you won’t just see

this as another excuse or a way of manipulating you, both of which I’m very

capable of doing and during other times have even been a master at.

In fact

I’ve been so good at doing both of those, I’m afraid to tell you what I’m about

to and have you think I’m just being dramatic and only trying to get attention

or get out of taking responsibility for my actions and paying the consequences

for them. Today, I

have a little bigger fish to fry. I’m losing

it. I’m losing my mind, my sense of who I am, of where I belong, and I’m

spending more and more time wondering if life is worth living. I know I

don’t have any reason to feel like ending it, I know that so many people have

it worse than me, I even know that I have all the reasons to live. I just don’t

feel any of them. I have

felt alone for some time now. It hasn’t been a few days or even a few weeks.

It’s been at least months. Also the

intensity of rage that I feel not only chills you — which I know is why you

back off when it gets really ugly between us — it chills me.

I hate

hating you more than I hate you. When I hate you at the level I’m capable of

hating you I feel like destroying things. That has escalated and finally

shifted to thinking of just destroying me. But in

reality, I don’t want to destroy anything, I just want to destroy the pain I

feel and make it go away. But it won’t go away and I can’t make it. The

reasons I drink, do drugs and cut on myself — all of which scare the shit out

of you — are because they all relieve me. When I’m stone cold sober and drug

free and the pain and the craziness intensifies, all I can think about is

numbing myself. I don’t do alcohol and drugs to get high, I do them to get by. And when I

cut on myself, which terrorizes you, I feel like I’m cutting out the pain or at

the very least that I’m feeling something. And that gives me relief from the

pain of feeling nothing. Assuming

you won’t rub my face in this — which might actually wake me up or push me over

the edge, but I don’t think you want to play Russian roulette with me — you’ll

probably ask me what you can do to help. And I wish

I had an answer to tell you.

Actually

the answer I’d like to tell you, I am telling you by telling you this message

and hoping you’ll “just listen.” I think

the hole in my being and the missingness at my core needs warmth from you mom —

occasional kindness from pathetic, rational, lecturing, clueless dad is not the

same — which I either think you can’t get to because all of us — including dad

— fight you or because you no longer have any warmth, either because you didn’t

get it from grandma or because it got worn out by all of us. Dad,

you’re not off the hook in this. I think you run interference between mom and

me and try to keep the peace and then I think you find your home away from home

when you get away to go to work or travel for work or play sports with your

buddies. Maybe a

start would be if I saw each of you making the effort to understand me

especially when you have no chance of really achieving it. There is a

good chance that neither of you will be able to understand me because I am as

different from you as you are from each other, but it might help if I saw you

continuing to try and continuing to ask or say things to me like: ‘Tell me

what’s happening and how you feel in another way, because I see that I’m not

getting it and I want to get it. And then tell me at its worst, what that’s

like.’

And if I

push you away, you might do well to stand firm and say, ‘We can’t go away

because as your parents we can’t allow you to feel so alone in hell and we’ve

got to do whatever we can to get you out. Sorry to tick you off, it’s in the

parents rule book which you’ll figure out when you become one.’ One of my

friend’s parents actually sleeps outside her room on the floor which my friend

both resents and feels safer with. More

importantly I think it might help if I saw you not getting so frustrated and

throwing your hands up, because I keep pushing back and won’t agree to what you

think should make me feel better. Going along with it to get you off my back

hasn’t worked and actually makes me feel worse. I think I

can live with the pain, I just can’t live with suffering. I think the suffering

happens when I feel alone in my pain for a long period of time and it doesn’t

let up. I think if

I could feel less alone from the inside out, I could listen to what you and the

world are telling me from the outside it. Feeling

alone is feeling that I am unpaired with what everyone seems to have. Being

unpaired with a future worth living causes me to feel hopeless; being unpaired

with any help that I or others can provide causes me to feel helpless; being

unpaired with a reason to go on causes me to feel that everything is both

pointless and meaningless; and being unpaired with doing or accomplishing all

the things I’m supposedly capable of causes me to feel worthless.

