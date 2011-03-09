What Facebook and Apple Know That YOU Don’t

by Mark Goulston and Doc Barham

Every time an ROI driven decision maker

ignores or worse, belittles or scoffs at the importance of human

psychology and human experience, they leave billions of dollars on the

table. Like you, we recently read how Larry Page

has ostensibly grown up enough to come back and be CEO of Google. With

Page coming in to replace Eric Schmidt it sounds like déjà vu when Apple

said, “Goodbye” to John Sculley and brought back Steve Jobs to

revitalize its company. There seems to be a pattern here of bringing in

“gray hairs” to stabilize a creative but wild and erratic company, all

the while “incubating” a founder until he matures enough to come back

and grow the creative company after it’s gained some stability. What is it that Jobs and Zuckerberg know (and Google is hoping Page will know) that you (and Sculley and Schmidt) don’t? In 1999 I (MG) gave a standing room only, “no tech” presentation at the nearly completely high tech Annual Promax BDA

convention in San Francisco. Promax/BDA is a global, non-profit

association which informs and advances the role and effectiveness of

entertainment and content marketing, promotion and design professionals.

The annual conference is held every summer and has marketing

executives, graphic designers, journalists, producers, and other notable

individuals who speak about promotion and design in the entertainment

industry. With Microsoft, Apple, Chiat Day, representatives

from all the entertainment studios present, why did little, “singleton,”

non-tech savvy me attract such attention? Since the convention focuses

on the people who design the trailers and advertising for television

and movies, I’m guessing my title was the grabber, i.e. “How to Create

Gotta’ See It!”

And isn’t that what Apple/Jobs and

Facebook/Zuckerberg know that you don’t? Doesn’t Apple know how to

“create gotta see it, have it, buy it” and doesn’t Facebook know how to

“create gotta’ sign up and visit … frequently?” They know that what you have is just the

icing on the cake. What really sets them apart is that they also know

how, why and when their target market is likely to buy or join. And guess what? It’s not rocket science. All it

takes is a little understanding of human psychology. And that was what

my Promax BDA presentation was about. In my talk, I had the following

hand-out (as I said, no power point, no video, nadda except my single

handout and my presentation and pardon the “shrink” term which I

couldn’t resist, being a psychiatrist and then adding psychology to

marketing and advertising): Essentially every customer and client is looking

to feel and experience everything on the right side of the diagram, such

as “Powerful,” “Strong,” “Pretty,” “Smart,” etc. and to avoid

experiencing everything on the left side such as, “Powerless,” “Weak,”

“Ugly,” “Stupid,” etc. Now here’s how you hook people. Show or communicate

something that taps into what people are trying to avoid on the left

and then accentuate it (which is a way of shelling them out of their

denial and into the painful light of day and open to being

influenced). And then have whatever your service or product does,

provide an implicit or explicit promise that it will transport your

target market into those experiences on the right side.

The more negative experiences you can drudge up on

the left and the more positive experiences you promise on the right, the

more compelling your offering. For example, buy an ipad and go from “anyone” to

“cool” especially, if you’re one of the first and get to show it off.

Or come up with an amazingly neat facebook page and invite any and

everyone you know or have ever known or would like to know and, “Voila!”

in your mind you’ve gone from “anybody,” or even worse, “nobody,” to

“somebody!” You don’t have to axe a “grey hair” to revitalize

your company, all you need to do is make sure that your products and

services generates enough of the experiences on the right side of the

chart above to “create gotta’ have it.” And if you do “axe” a grey hair (are you listening

Steve and Larry), do so with respect and gratitude. Without them, your

company may not have survived long enough to give you your second

chance. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Mark Goulston is Vice Chairman of the strategic advisory firm, Steele Partners and author of: Just Listen: Discover the Secret to Getting Through to Absolutely Anyone. Doc Barham is a business advisor and owner of Full Spectrum Coaching.

Together Goulston and Barham have formed Xtraordinary Outcomes which helps companies achieve measurable results beyond their imagination by deconstructing and modeling their best people so their capabilities can be given to the rest. Contact: mgoulston@steelepartners.com or docbarham@gmail.com.