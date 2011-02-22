Want to Be Just Like Steve Jobs?

by Mark Goulston and Doc Barham

advertisement

advertisement

The King is ailing, who will succeed the King? That is of course the question on the mind of

Apple’s shareholders, employees and to a lesser extent its customers

and clients (who will jump to a Droid or Google, if and when they

create products that excite and service them as well as Apple

products). Despite protestations and reassurances from Jobs

and Apple COO, Tim Cook, and despite their not just weathering, but

thriving during Jobs-less times, an Apple without Jobs makes many

nervous to their core. If we were to think of Jobs not as a unique and

irreproducible person, but as a mindset, skill set and capacity that

could be deconstructed and then modeled, not only could Apple continue its amazing growth, but other companies might follow suit. Much has been written about Jobs trying to figure

out his “secret sauce” so that others might use it to propel their

companies and careers to extraordinary outcomes. When the two of us have read about him, several things stick out:

advertisement

1. Dropped out of Reed College:

It would be one thing to drop out of a Stanford or even a UC

Berkeley for being too constricting to one’s personality, but to drop

out of a counter culture college like Reed meant Jobs danced to a

different drum that was one standard deviation beyond others who danced

to a different drum. To reference Malcolm Gladwell Jobs was and has

always been a dyed in the wool “Outlier.” 2. Calligraphy: Calligraphy

is one of the best examples of form over function, executed with

precision. The beauty and style of it is all about how it looks as

opposed to what it says. To produce such beauty, one needs to be

incredibly precise in their skill. It’s possible that by immersing

himself in learning calligraphy, that not just the combination, but the

synergy between beauty + style + precision, became an indelible part

of Jobs’ personality. 3. Psychedelics and LSD: I

have heard from many people who used psychedelics and LSD, but did not

succumb to them, that drugs did not make them crazy. Instead, they

have told me that they felt crazy before they took drugs and taking

them somehow helped them to make sense of the world (anyone who has

smoked pot will attest that whether it’s an illusion or not, they do

experience a deepened appreciation of music, food, movies, sex and

sometimes even the universe–but don’t ask me, because “I didn’t

inhale”). 4. Trip to India, return as Buddhist:

One of the central tenets of Buddhism is to replace “making things

happen” with “letting things happen.” And that by “letting things

happen” not only does your fear of going out of control (by giving up

control) not happen, but you experience breakthroughs you never would

have realized if you fought to stay in control at all times. 5. Atari: When Jobs came

back and worked at Atari and partnered with Steve Wozniak, he possibly

appreciated the importance of precision and leanness as Wozniak

discovered how to eliminate the number of chips on the circuit board of

Atari’s game, Breakout, with both of them splitting the $700 prize for

the invention. 6. Apple under Sculley:

When it was discovered that Apple needed better controls and

operational efficiency and that Jobs was too erratic and in the way of

it, Pepsi Co’s John Sculley came in and added those. However during his

tenure, Apple lost its heart and soul as a creative and innovative

company.

advertisement

7. Return to Apple: When Jobs came back to Apple to revive its creative, innovative

core, he was probably wiser, more circumspect, but no less brash and

charismatic. Taking into consideration the above and to figure

out the world according to Steve Jobs, we will now take huge swaths of

poetic license and chutzpah (hopefully something Jobs would appreciate)

to explain Steve Jobs according to us. As mentioned above we think Jobs’ mindset +

skillset + capacity is built upon the synergy of beauty + style +

precision that is close to the core and the most generative part of his

personality. Synergy is different than a mere combination or even

collaboration between elements. It’s exponentially greater than the sum

of its parts. It also requires being comfortable in the “interstices”

and in this instance, between beauty, form and precision and trusting

and believing that when those sub-functions seem most disconnected from

each other, if you just “let it be” (to quote the Beatles) they will

come back together in a new and better configuration). What differentiates Jobs from many is that most of

the world lives and functions in silos, defends them and resists

anything that tries to pull them out of them. Thus people who live in

the form silo resist pressure from the function (and certainly the

analytic) silo to focus on numbers vs. the emotional experience so

important to style. And people in the function silo resist pressure

from the form silo to lighten and loosen up and just “get a life.” Such

adjacent silos too often interact from a “zero sum game” mindset. Synergy transcends that transactional stalemate

and Jobs fuels that synergy by being able to see into Apple’s

customers’ future to products overflowing with beauty, style, precision

and functionality beyond what they can imagine. One of the reasons he

can do that is that he is not constricted by living in a single silo,

but flows naturally between them. By nature Jobs has been a seeker

most of his life who has honed his gift of being able to go from

divergent, expansive thinking to convergent, focused doing into a

deftly effective skill. Years ago a native from a primitive tribe came to

Manhattan and was asked what he thought. His response was: “They don’t

see the sky.” That could be applied to any company where competing

functions and departments are so concerned with turf erosion and so

protective with CYA survival strategies that they can never see beyond

either and into their customers’ futures and beyond.

advertisement