Innovation Agents: Amy Rees Anderson, CEO MediConnect Global

Amy Rees Anderson believes there’s a solution to the whole health care quagmire. “It can be fixed and it’s not as hard as people think it is with use of technology,” says the CEO of MediConnect Global, a Utah-based company that retrieves, digitizes, and organizes medical records.

According to Rees Anderson, people tend to overcomplicate the issues. In Washington, she explains, the fight over health care reform isn’t related to technology. “Both sides agree we have to get patients access to data.”

Realigning motivations and incentives between doctors, drug companies, employers, and insurers and providing every person with their own electronic medical records can benefit everyone, she says. It’s just a matter of prying the paper out of people’s hands and getting them comfortable with digital data. Simple, right?

A Healthy Start

Rees Anderson has experienced several sides of the health care industry, starting while she was still in high school working part time in a dentist’s office. Even as a teenager, she had a knack for seeing what worked and what didn’t. “Sometimes being young and not realizing how hard things are [to change] you just know there’s a better way,” she says. When medical bookkeeping was done on paper spreadsheets, Rees Anderson saw that capturing that data on computer was far superior.

And when she was 24 and selling scheduling software to doctor’s offices, she quickly became frustrated with the software’s limitations. Denied the rights to change the software, she hung out her own shingle in 1996 using hired programmers to design a more effective web-based program. Twelve million dollars in venture capital soon followed (which she learned how to pitch for and win on the web) for this first completely web-based medical practice management system.