Apple Patents Glowing, All-Metal Touchpads–What Wondeful Future Does New Tech Suggest?

Apple patents are a way to preview how the firm may evolve its technology. When a refreshed device is due soon (MacBooks) it’s always tempting to wonder if Apple will reveal cool, freshly patented features…like a whole suite of clever, configurable touchpad improvements.

All-metal touchpads

Apple’s super-simple, large, multitouch touchpads have led the laptop industry for years–recent innovations have seen the pads get a glide-friendly glass coating, adopt the same aluminum color as the rest of Apple’s mobile PCs and lose the physical click mouse-button altogether (the entire pad is now a click button). But Apple imagines its technology going far further than this.

In a recent patent Apple’s suggesting that it should be possible to build a capacitive touchpad (i.e. one that’s multitouch-capable) not just out of the usual glass/plastic/composite materials that current touchpads use, but also to leverage the fact a increasing number of devices have housings made of metal and thereby make the touchpad part of the metallic casing itself. In Apple’s invention, the casing forms one electrode of the sensing capacitor, and the other electrodes are inside the case, separated by a dielectric medium like air or foam.

What could this create? For starters, an invisible keypad on the bottom of a Mac that has all the usual multitouch powers, but is completely seamless–meaning less chance to introduce dust or spilled coffee into a PC. It also enables touch sensitivity on the underside or lid of Macs or mobile devices like iPhones, in a way that doesn’t mess with a the form.

All-metal keyboard