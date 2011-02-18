Jordanian Health Program Connects Bedouin Mothers With MDs via Text

The rural mothers of Jordan now have a direct, immediate line to qualified health care–their mobile phones.

SOHITCOM (Social Health and IT for Rural Communities) is a health initiative that connects rural mothers with competent

doctors via mobile phones in an effort to overcome literacy and

other social barriers. The service, in development for more than two years and available in five areas, is now gearing up for national expansion.

“We discovered that in rural areas there was no streamlined, organized

health care. And with regards to maternal health, the health of the

mother actually affects two people–her and her child. So we thought,

‘How can technology help fix this gap between rural and urban places?'”

team leader Islam Ahmad told Fast Company.

Ahmad says that rural women typically live in Bedouin huts, but they

all have mobile phones. Using the SOHITCOM program, a mother can send a text to the designated

9444 government number with her question and choose the relevant

category–breast feeding, vaccination, fever, bleeding, or other

categories, and a doctor will respond. That answer

shows up on a corresponding website for others to view, but more

importantly, the answer is sent to the mother in an audio format (to account for possible illiteracy). All of the information is private, between the doctor and

her, which is meant to help the mothers feel comfortable sharing

information about bleeding or other sensitive information.

“In the countryside, the situation is different from the capital,”

says Ahmad. “Women in the countryside only get advice from mothers,

neighbors, and friends. It’s almost forbidden to get outside advice

without permission from her husband. But every mother has a mobile.

The number of mobiles in Jordan is double the population.”