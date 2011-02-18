Journalism Majors Beware: New Tests Hold Schools Accountable for Students’ Practical Skills

Many college graduates are devoid of practical skills, according to new evidence from the provocative book, Academically Adrift. Fed up with the disconnect between employers and schools, two new tests aim to measure how schools prepare students for the real world: Britain may publish how economically successful a school’s students are after graduation, and the Collegiate Learning Assessment determines whether university graduates have any workplace communication skills.

British Parliament is on the brink of enacting a law to publish what it calls a school’s “destination data,” which shows “if pupils are moving into good university courses, high-quality apprenticeships, or satisfying jobs–[it] will give parents real-world information about how well schools are preparing young people for a fulfilling future.”

The bold move has, unsurprisingly, ignited the ire of unions. “The data is useful. Every school should know where its students go and what happens to them, but if it does then become an accountability measure you’re holding heads responsible for things largely outside their control,” warns Russell Hoby, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, a powerful British labor union.

Of course, if it is true that the ultimate success factors are “outside” of a school’s control, then educators might have to worry about more than just how they’re being evaluated; it might call into question their very existential purpose.

Back in the Western Hemisphere, the Collegiate Learning Assessment rocked the boat with the release of Academically Adrift. The CLA, a measure which is begrudgingly being adopted by more and more universities, poses a series of tasks to students, such as writing a convincing report to one’s boss. In this task, students read emails, reports, and newspaper articles in order to support or oppose the purchase of a fictional technology company [PDF link].

For now, the CLA is still a voluntary assessment; but if it succeeds in becoming a true accountability measure, it could call into question a number of breezy college majors as well as whether the hard sciences are including enough business skills courses.