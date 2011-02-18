Campbell’s Soup Does M’m…M’m Good!

“Business at its best: Maximizing long-term profitability and societal impact.” That’s the topic at the 6th Annual Board of Boards CEO Conference that will be held by the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy (CECP) in NYC later this month. Doug Conant , President and CEO of Campbell Soup Company , will join fellow CEOs of global corporations for this year’s meeting and discussion. Yesterday afternoon, I had a private interview with Conant to find out how compelling this topic is to him and Campbell’s and why.

My conversation with Conant took place just a few hours after his visit with elementary school students in the company’s home town of Camden, New Jersey. The occasion of the visit was Conant’s announcement of the company’s plan to reduce childhood obesity and hunger in the community. The company will invest $10 million over ten years with the goal of reducing childhood obesity and hunger among Camden’s 23,000 children by 50 percent. This is one of the ways Campbell is looking to move beyond being a good neighbor to making measurable positive social impacts in the community.

Beyond financial support, employee volunteering will be a cornerstone of Campbell’s new childhood obesity and hunger program. In fact, employee service is a key tenet of the corporate culture … part of its DNA. For instance, last year Campbell’s U.S. employees volunteered more than 16,000 hours.

Tying employee engagement with shareholder value



On the tenth anniversary of his tenure as President and CEO of Cambpell, Doug Conant’s official company bio states that “under Conant’s leadership, Campbell has reversed a precipitous decline in market value and employee engagement.” The bio then goes on to talk about Conant’s and the company’s achievements.

What interested me is that the company website juxtaposed market value–the ultimate measure of a company’s success–with employee engagement, a matter that some companies might consider “soft” and non-essential. When I asked Conant about this, he affirmed that at Campbell, market value and employee engagement are completely intertwined.

Conant elaborated by explaining the “genius of the ‘and‘.” He explained that “our company seeks to win in four areas: win in the workplace, and win in the marketplace, and win in the community while building a better world, and win with integrity. If we’re asked where we focus on, the answer is on all four. We have an abundance mentality. This is the genius of the and.”