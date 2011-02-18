Baked In: BranchOut Lets You Manage Your Climb Up the Ladder From Within Facebook

About the “Baked In” series: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg likes to say that social dynamics are going to work their way into every industry, and the companies of the future will be the ones that bake them in from the beginning, rather than slapping them on as an afterthought. This series takes a look at companies that are discovering new opportunities by using social components in the foundations of their businesses.

Back in 2003, LinkedIn made a splash when it created a way for professionals to network online. Eight years later, it is the dominant way white-collar America connects. But now, just as it’s headed for an IPO, it could be in danger of being unseated by an upstart that is not even a year old.

BranchOut works much like LinkedIn–users can post work histories, they can connect to other users on a professional basis (keeping those kegstand pictures private), and they can search for friends and friends-of-friends working at specific companies. But there’s one major difference. BranchOut is built on top of Facebook, and CEO Rick Marini believes that is what will give it both the scale and virality needed to become tops in the online career networking business.

LinkedIn has 90 million users, though according to its S-1 filing, the number of active users is significantly less than that. Facebook has about 500 million active users, with many more likely to join in the coming years. Add to that the sheer number of hours people spend inside Facebook, and it seems like a natural place to capture their attention. And then there’s the fact that Facebook is increasingly the connection medium of choice for younger people, so much so than some aren’t even bothering to create LinkedIn profiles.

“LinkedIn has a great business, and one I have a great deal of respect for,” Marini tells Fast Company, “but it’s a pretty small pond to fish in, whereas Facebook is a giant ocean.”

BranchOut’s strategy also doesn’t limit itself only to professionals. Marini expects it to be used by anyone on Facebook “who cares about their career.” That includes people working in blue collar industries, as well college students, for whom an app like BranchOut will seem like a natural next step, once they get ready to enter the working world.