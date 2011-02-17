Egypt Turns to Social Media Again, This Time to Rebrand as Tourist Friendly

Back during the height of the protests in Egypt, Fast Company wrote about how social media was accelerating the pace of revolution. Now it looks like activists in Egypt are turning to social media to accelerate the next phase of revolution: the return to normalcy.

A video was posted to YouTube Thursday called “From Egypt with Love,” which seems to be trying to encourage tourists, and possibly business people as well, to look at the Middle East with fresh eyes.

Countries going through political turbulence frequently see their tourism numbers dip, for months, or even years, after the unrest has dissipated. (Just ask Egypt’s neighbor, Israel.) For a country like Egypt that is heavily dependent on tourism, such a dip can have profound effects, none of which are likely to make the difficult path forward any easier.

“From Egypt with Love” seems to be trying to quickly rebrand the country, from a potentially dangerous destination, to a place full of warm and gentle people you’d definitely want to go visit. Set against low-key but inspiring guitar music that could easily have been used in an AT&T ad, the video features smiling, everyday Egyptians simply reciting the phrase “From Egypt with love” in a slew of languages, including English and Russian, French, Greek, Italian, and Japanese.

The video links to a Facebook page, “I AM Egypt,” which in turn links to a site built on WordPress, also called “I AM Egypt.” The site says I AM Egypt is “a movement for self-expression and a solidarity statement with a nation who showed the courage to stand for freedom and reform in hopes of attaining civil democracy and prosperity.” It is for “all who wants [sic] to be part of the rebirth and reform of the new Egypt through contributing & sharing their ideas.”