The Tech Sector’s Achilles Heel

Not long ago I asked managers of a major technology firm why I got five million Internet search hits in a tenth of a second after typing the words “Europe hates … ” followed by the company’s name.

“Don’t you think this costs you money?” I said. “The fact that people won’t buy your superior products because they hate you? The fact that regulators waste your time and money because they mistrust you?” I suggested that the company needed to vastly improve its way of dealing with people or the costs would continue to mount, into the millions and billions of dollars.

Technology firms have traditionally focused on engineering and finance. Hardware and software engineers were king (and queen). Finance people were valued enablers. Litigators protected the whole thing. Increasingly, though, these skills are not enough. In a world with increasing perceived risk, more competition and more globalization, the ability to connect with others is a key success factor, internally and externally.

As a consultant and teacher for over 20 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many of the major technology companies, and to manage my own small firms. What I’ve seen is a shocking lack of skill at dealing effectively with people, especially those who are different. This has resulted in lost clients, lost revenues and the failure of mergers, one of the most famous of which was AOL-Time Warner.

The failures stem from the wrong-headed notion, fostered through socialization, that one can actually get a right answer to major issues with enough effort, that the facts are paramount and that logic is key in persuasion. In fact, studies show that the facts account for less than 10 % of the reason why people reach agreements. Who the people are–whether they like or trust each other–accounts for more than 50 percent. And the process, how people organize themselves to talk to each other, accounts for almost 40 percent.

In fact, when you make a human connection with someone, they are almost six times more likely to do what you want–90 % versus 16 percent. That means they will buy inferior products and services if they like you, and reject superior products if they don’t. More importantly, in a close call, buyers will go with the people who tapped into their psyche more.

They say that perceptions and emotions are much more important than power and logic in persuasion. In fact, finding and valuing the pictures in the head of the other party is more persuasive than any collection of facts or resources one can muster. It gives you a place to start the persuasion, and it tells you what kinds of things to focus on first. It is a process than can be used with every kind of situation, not just in business: shopping, travel, diplomacy and jobs, and getting 4-year olds to willingly brush their teeth and go to bed.