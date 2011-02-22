The Real ISP Report Card: Why BitTorrent’s Network Performance Data Is “Miles Better” Than What Netflix Found [Sneak Peek]

Last month, Netflix released performance rankings of the top networks in America, much to the embarrassment of Internet service provider Clearwire, which placed dead last. But Netflix’s rankings did little more than provide a one-time snapshot of ISPs from Comcast to Time Warner to Verizon–and only from a national perspective, offering consumers negligible insight into what networks perform best in their local areas.

Enter BitTorrent. The San Francisco-based file-transfer company, which now boasts more monthly active users than Hulu and Netflix combined at 100 million, has been developing a skunkworks project that could serve as the true national and international report card for ISP performance.

“We looked at Netflix’s [data], and we thought, we can have some fun with this, because we have data that is miles better–miles, miles better,” says Simon Morris, VP of products at BitTorrent. “We have download traffic, upload traffic, BitTorrent traffic, and we have HTTP traffic. So we can answer questions like: I live in this city in the world–it could be anywhere, literally anywhere–which ISP should I use? Which is the fastest? Which ISP is messing with BitTorrent traffic? Because we have this data, we can see the difference in speeds by time of day.”

As he gives me a peek at the data, Morris stresses that the project is in its “really raw” early stages–but it sure is impressive, despite the basic pre-alpha design. Two drop-down menus let you organize ISP performance by country and city. “Let’s go to Greece–this is the average for Greece over a week,” Morris says, guiding his finger along the ups-and-downs of a dozen or more networks in the country. “You can see people going to bed at night, and when they get up. You can see that on Saturday, [it’s] back down.” He then zeros in on Athens, where the data is narrowed to the ISPs just in the Greek capital.

We bounce around to a few other cities and countries in our world tour of network performance. “In the U.K., I know that most ISPs aggressively throttle BitTorrent traffic after 6 p.m. at night,” Morris says. “Speeds go off a cliff.”

BitTorrent provided Fast Company readers a sneak peek at the project, but only with the ISPs blurred. Here’s a look at the report card for San Francisco, showing how the city’s ISPs rank well below the national average, for the most part.