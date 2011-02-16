Why I Play Golf: The End Result

If any of the old jokes hold true, most husbands play golf to get away from their wives. When Charlie the Wonder Husband ( @charlesjustiz ) bought me golf clubs for Mother’s Day, golf lessons for my birthday and a golf travel case for Christmas, I got the impression that just possibly he wanted to play golf with me.

I did not play golf at the time, have never played golf and have always thought that it was a fairly ridiculous way to spend several hours. My mantra had always been” do you know how much I could get done in those four (five, six) hours?”

Fast forward two years later. I play golf, enjoy golf and really appreciate the time I am able to spend away from everything to focus on my game and my man. Our relationship is stronger than ever and I’m in better shape than I have been in my entire life. There is also a lot to be said about the benefits of fun and relaxation.

Listen to your customers, your employees, management, and co-workers. Is there something you have refused to do because you didn’t think you would like it or that it would work? Or you just didn’t want to do it?

In the words of a most famous television ad from years ago, “try it, you might like it.” It just might work, make things better and improve your bottom line. And bottom.