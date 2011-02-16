The Most Exciting 0.003% of Obama’s Budget: Social Impact Bonds

Buried deep within President Obama’s $3.7 trillion budget is a tiny little item that might just change public finance forever … if it works.

Well it’s tiny by comparison anyway. President Obama is asking for up to $100 million — less than 0.003 percent of his overall proposed budget — to pilot a brand new way to pay for public services called the Social Impact Bond. The plan uses private, profit-motivated investment money to fund public services up-front. The government only pays if the services deliver as promised, and only out of government cost savings. No taxpayer money wasted on failed programs in this plan.

Seem too good to be true? Yeah, maybe it is.

“This is the difficulty for government. They don’t want to invest twice,” says Toby Eccles who came up with the idea in England with his nonprofit Social Finance. “So if you invest in prevention, and it doesn’t work, you still have to pay for the problem down the road, and then you spend money you don’t have,” he says. So he created the Social Impact Bond to shift the risk to the sector more accustomed to operating under uncertainty.

“There are a whole range of social issues, where if we get better at preventing them, then prevention is cheaper than cure,” Eccles says. “That’s something that is hard for government to commit to,” especially in tight fiscal times like the current ones, but private investors are used to paying up front and waiting for results.

In the past, if governments tried to pay only after success, the charities carrying out the services–and they are usually charities–had to wait several years before being reimbursed, not something many could afford. The Social Impact Bond solves this prevention payment paradox by using other people’s money to fund prevention, and the profit incentive to attract that money.