Foursquare Talks Facebook Places, Google, and Acquisitions

In its first six months, popular check-in service Foursquare grew from 200 users to about 1 million users–a milestone Twitter didn’t reach for years. Now, the New York-based startup, which recently raised $20 million in venture capital funding, boasts more than 6.5 million users as it enters its second year.

Foursquare’s growth continues to buzz past Twitter’s during the same development stages, but the question is whether it will have that hockey stick-like growth spurt that made services like Facebook and Twitter ubiquitous.

“We’re on that ramp now, but it’s another struggle to get from 6 million users to 100 million,” says Holger Luedorf, VP of mobile and partnerships at Foursquare.

Unlike other categories of social media that have clear, established market leaders–Facebook, Twitter–no startup in the geo-location space has yet to claim victory–and the check-in space is crowded. Besides Foursquare, there’s Gowalla, Whrrl, Scvngr, Loopt, Yelp–the list goes on–not to mention the biggest threat to Foursquare (and every other location service for that matter), Facebook Places.

Many have wondered whether Foursquare could ever catch up to such a social networking monopoly as Facebook, which boasts nearly 600 million users to Foursquare’s 6.5 million. Some have pushed Foursquare to partner with Facebook Places; others have suggested aligning with a larger company like Google to compete.

“How do we integrate more deeply with Google or Twitter or Facebook?” Luedorf asks. “It’s always a question: Will that incorporation help them more than us, or vice versa? It’s best obviously if it’s equal, but that’s what we’re trying to figure out.”