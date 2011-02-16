Google’s Eric Schmidt Reveals NFC Smartphone Plans: It’s All About Advertising

So far, 2011 is shaping up to be the year wireless payment tech changes how you’ll pay for everything, with Apple and Google leading the charge. Now Google’s Eric Schmidt has just made some of his firm’s plans clear for us: It’s all about ads.

Schmidt was speaking to what the New York Times describes as a “small group of reporters” after his keynote presentation at the Mobile World Congress event. He noted that “NFC has been around for a long time but everything has just started to come together,” which supports the increasing number of tech news headlines that reference NFC (near field comms) or wireless payments. Google’s even built NFC transmit and receive systems into its Nexus S Android phone in anticipation of the coming revolution, and included NFC tags in its Google Places promotion, Nokia’s promised to bake NFC support into all its smartphones (though we have no insight into if this has changed thanks to the recent deal with Microsoft) and Apple’s expected to lead the pack with NFC in the iPhone 5.

NFC technology could turn your smartphone into your wireless credit card, ATM card, PC login physical key, metro ticket, and even front-door key–but its the wireless payments possibilities that could change shopping forever. That’s because it’s potentially more secure than current systems, it enables sophisticated tricks like automatic collection of store loyalty points, and it reduces the need to carry a wallet.

But actually, the cleverest bit about NFC payment systems is that when you plop your iPhone or Android phone onto a payment mat at the checkout, as well as handing over the secure data for your credit card ID, the phone could talk to the store’s computer systems–telling it useful data about your shopping habits, and also receiving data in the form of an app, an ad or something else. The short-range radio system could easily transmit enough data to run a small app on your phone, or deliver an advert that’s tailored to your shopping preferences.