What We Can All Learn from Soap Operas

Since the dawn of the broadcast era, soap operas have been a central part of television storytelling. The genre, a creation on radio during the 1930s, became a pinnacle form of storytelling during the Great Depression when audiences no longer wanted to or could pay per entertainment and instead were more accepting of “free,” advertising-supported content. Thus, the travails of Ma Perkins and her many sisters on what were initially called “washboard weepers” proliferated, and what was the most robust example of serialized storytelling in media history began, with ongoing 15-minute episodes of shows that stretched on for years.

Soaps made the transition to television, even when many feared (or hoped) that these stories wouldn’t translate well to the visual screen, especially since it was assumed women listened to “their stories” while doing housework during the day. That television would require watching might make the shows less palatable to the busy housewife. Instead, soaps became more central than ever to “the daypart.” The shows expanded from 15 to 30 minutes and then to an hour and became a central driver of consistent network profit, drawing the types of viewers in on a daily basis that most primetime weekly shows would be lucky to draw today.

Throughout the past 60 years of soap operas on television, these shows have not only expanded in length. They’ve moved from black and white to color, from live to taped and edited, and through a wide variety of technological and storytelling changes. They have weathered a significant population shift of women into the workplace, the proliferation of cable television and an unending number of other entertainment options, and they survived the devastating impact of the O.J. Simpson trial (when the shows were all preempted for a significant period of time, all permanently losing a substantial portion of their viewers when they finally returned to the television line-up).

Now, as we enter a “digital era,” soap operas are struggling in the ratings. Procter & Gamble, the last actual “soap company” still making soap operas, ended their soaps, thus canceling the run of As the World Turns (the most popular soap opera in history) and Guiding Light (which had been on the air since its radio days in 1937). For most of their television runs, soaps have slowly seen their ratings dwindle. Yet, the six shows on the air still draw in millions of viewers a week for five weekly episodes with no off-season. That’s 260 episodes or so a year, with the “youngest” soap on the air (CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful) being almost 25 years old and broadcasting more than 6,000 episodes to date.

I’ve not only spent much of my life as a daily U.S. soap opera viewer and fan but a good portion of the past five-and-a-half years researching, writing, teaching, and arguing about what scholars, students, marketers, viewers, and media content creators can learn from a genre too often maligned as being unable to produce anything of artistic or cultural merit.

In the process, I’ve met a variety of other scholars as fascinated as I am, personally and professionally, with these immersive story worlds which enthrall generations of viewers with stories more frequent and enduring than any other type of narrative. I’ve met passionate members of the soap opera industry, dedicated to preserving and revitalizing their craft not just because they want to hang onto their livelihood but because they see the genre as providing a type of storytelling that cannot be matched or replaced elsewhere. I’ve met many entertainment critics who don’t accept that soap operas are somehow without artistic merit and instead take soaps seriously as art. Rather than dismiss the genre as a whole, they look within the form and constraints of the genre and point out what constitutes “good” soap opera storytelling, highlighting when shows are using the form to (or at least toward) its potential. And I’ve met many, many intelligent and articulate soap opera fans who use these daily texts as part of a creative practice of meaning-making, debate, and a collective remembering and re-telling through interpersonal relationships, through networks of family or friends or through online fan communities.

That’s what led to myself and two colleagues–Abigail De Kosnik at UC-Berkeley and C. Lee Harrington at Miami University–to put together a collection called The Survival of Soap Opera (released late last year), bringing together the perspectives of academics, industry practitioners, critics, and fans to look at the plight the soap opera industry finds itself in today but also what makes the genre unique and important to our culture and areas of promise or potential for seeing the soap opera continuing to thrive. In particular, our contributors examine three areas: making use of the deep history of the story worlds each of these shows have created; continuing experimentation with production, distribution, and storytelling; and learning from and developing new relationships with a diverse audience base. In particular, we look at how the target demographic mentality of primetime television has been particularly harmful for daytime soaps, which have traditionally thrived on being handed down from generation to generation. As the boomer population who grew up during the heyday of television soaps age out of the 18-49 target demographic, soap operas have particularly suffered financially. And, as networks and advertisers have put pressure on these shows to try and lure in young adults in ways that have potentially damaged viewership in other categories, the shows have ultimately damaged their overall ecosystem for gaining and maintaining the very viewers they were hoping to attract.