iFive: Facebook Nabs Key Microsoft Exec, Google Antitrust, 4-Core Nvidia Chips, adCenter Trademark Keywords, Stuxnet and Israeli

On this day in 1948 King Tutankhamen’s tomb was unsealed, in 1968 the U.S.’s first 911 service was inaugurated in Haleyville, Ala., and the Kyoto global warming agreement went into effect in 2005. On with the news:

1. Confirming its leading role in the billion-dollar battle for online ads Facebook has just pulled off a coup: It’s talent-grabbed Carolyn Everson from Microsoft, where she was head of global advertising. She’ll take on a VP of Global Sales position in Facebook, and no doubt help boost Facebook’s revenues in order to achieve an optimum price at Facebook’s IPO in 2012.

2. Antitrust investigations into Google have taken a serious turn in Texas: The Attorney General there is requesting deeply secret data from the company’s operations to determine if unfair play has been going on–this data includes the algorithm by which Google determines ad rates. Texas is also investigating if Google “manually” tweaked search engine results to preferentially favor its own services.

3. While Tegra 2 dual-core chips from Nvidia are only just beginning to turbo-power tablet PCs, the firm’s now revealed a quad-core chip that’ll ship in real units by August. It’s so powerful the device was internally dubbed Kal-El (yes, Superman’s real name). It’s powerful enough to run full-HD video decoding, and swift 3-D graphics, plus it’s so power efficient tablets could run to 12 hours of video playback.

4. Taking advantage of recent legal successes Google’s had over trademarked keyword searches, Microsoft has adjusted its advertiser policy: Starting next month, MS adCenter will “no longer review trademark keyword complaints,” but will still investigate “brand owner complaints related to trademark use in ad text.” It’s a sign of how key to modern digital life search engines have become, and is another crack in old-fashioned IP protection systems that haven’t kept pace with developments.

5. Did Stuxnet originate in Israel? The ongoing saga of the clever virus that targeted Iranian nuclear processing facilities has now gotten weirder: At the retirement party of the head of the Israeli Defense Force, a video was shown that indicated direct involvement of Israeli secret services in the digital attack on Iran.

