5 Ways Zipcast Will Turbo-Charge Your Career

SlideShare is dropping a nifty little creation into the world of webconferencing software today. The company’s new product, Zipcast, is a new tool for holding online meetings, and its ease of use and price (free, for many uses) may soon steal users from GoToMeeting and WebEx, the reigning kings of the space.

But that’s not all. Zipcast was born organically into the social online world in which we all live now. Which means it will likely have as profound an effect on how, why, and with whom we communicate as Twitter has.

Zipcast works like your basic webconferencing tool, with one major difference: It’s browser-based. That means no more tricky client software to install. You just create a meeting space online, send out the link, and, presumably, you’re ready to go.

But unlike your basic webconferencing tool, Zipcast starts with the presumption that public is the default setting. An activity feed on the Zipcast home page will list all public meetings currently in session—which means anyone who sees something interesting to them can join in. (You also have the option to keep meetings private.)

Similarly, social tools within the webconferences themselves means participants can not only post comments to the meeting itself, they can also choose to have those comments tweeted out immediately, or posted to Facebook–providing one more way to raise awareness.

“We expect a lot of people who don’t use online meetings right now to start using this,” SlideShare CEO Rashmi Sinha tells Fast Company.“We imagine new types of activities are going to emerge,” she says. “We’ve imagined some of them, but our users are going to imagine many more.”