Former Big Mac Addict Brings Fair Trade to Organic Farmers

Jason Freeman’s organic farmer’s coop, Farmer Direct, is a tiny Canadian 63-member group, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing big things. Together with Equal Exchange and others, he helped cofound North America’s leading Fair Trade group, the Domestic Fair Trade Association, and now Farmer Direct is gearing up to launch one of the first farmer-owned, certified organic, Fair Trade, non-genetically modified product lines in North America.

Freeman, 41, is a self-proclaimed “city boy” from Vancouver who initially took an interest in organic farming after realizing that his McDonald’s eating habits were making him sick. He adopted a completely organic lifestyle at age 25 and has been involved with farmers and farmers’ groups ever since.

Fair Trade is a term often associated with developing countries, but it has its place in Canada as well. What it means is that “all laborers are being paid fairly, with safe working conditions, and they have access to collective bargaining,” Freeman tells Fast Company.

“We realized that core organic consumers want certified Fair Trade as well,” he says. “We’re targeting organic retailers, not the Walmarts and Whole Foods.”

The Farmer Direct branded products will supply small organic

retailers with flax seed oil, pancake mix, milled flax seed, pasta, and

hemp seed oil to start off. Freeman’s farmers already reach thousands of

customers by supplying peas and lentils to the popular organic brand

Amy’s Kitchen, in addition to mom and pop organic health foods stores.

Adding on the Fair Trade certification to his already organic coop is an

effort to prevent “fair-washing,” says Freeman.

“If you have integrity, even if you’re

small, you can effect a lot of change,” he says. “Systemic change has to start with the

farmers.”