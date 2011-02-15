Global CSR: Why Your Giving Scales Internationally

Even if you are a domestic company, your employees are increasingly from all over the world. So now your domestic company is global even if you don’t have offices overseas.

As a socially responsible company, international giving is no longer optional. Your company will need to expand its philanthropy in order to capitalize on increasing new business opportunities, new potential clients and personnel retention. It will supercharge your business life for the better.

First, you want the community you are entering into to know that you care. That means demonstrating commitment to the local community beyond simply selling your product, as important as it is. And through strategic giving, you can fortify your brand, reach more consumers, impress political officials, and gain important buy-in with people on the ground in these new countries.

Secondly, your clientele wants to be allied with a company that is doing well in profits and philanthropy. They want to know you are a good citizen, in ethics, values and investing in the local NGOs in order to help others. Further, it’s part of a good strategy to attract new clients.

Finally, you as a leader, as well as your employees, will learn about a new culture and connect across political and cultural boundaries. And while your headquarter CSR objectives may focus your philanthropy on business-minded objectives such as technology or education, your employees on the ground live in a different reality. What are they seeing? Do they walk by starving children in a slum? Do they see a polluted river running through the city, with people bathing in it and washing their clothes, as I witnessed in Kolkatta? Then most likely, they are going to want your company to be a part of the solution and help feed these children or help clean up this river.

For business as well as humanitarian reasons, we should be responsive to these “employees’ eyes on the ground.” Helping rehabilitate this slum and the children who live there is not only positive brand building for you on the ground, but also a great way to keep your employees engaged, happy and committed to your company.

A final note of encouragement: You’ll be making an extremely significant impact. It’s an impact which you wouldn’t be able to achieve in the United States. We’ll cover this more in our Second Chapter, How Your Giving Scales Internationally.