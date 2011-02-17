Made to Give: How FEED Bags at Whole Foods Fed Rwanda’s Children

What’s all the fuss about embedded generosity, triple-bottom-line capitalism and social responsibility? Is it a new trend? Is it the latest manifestation of the human spirit? Corporate giving is definitely not a new concept. Large companies and their leaders have been giving back for years, with billions of dollars donated to the arts, education, science and social issues. But today there’s something new in the air, there’s a movement of passionate and purpose-driven people who want to do more with their lives and their talents than just line their own pockets.

A few years ago, consumers had little expectation that a company would give back. Most of us were certainly not buying products based on the social conscience or contributions of the companies selling us products. Something has changed considerably in the last few years where consumers can participate in making a difference through a wide range of products they purchase.

The emergence of passionate, creative entrepreneurs and CEOs of large corporations who are combining passion, purpose and principles into very successful businesses are making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate and setting a new standard for the way business is done. This is the emergence of the new American spirit with entrepreneurs and companies orienting their talents and designing their businesses for good.

Want to learn to infuse a socially and environmentally responsible nature into your brand in a way that will feel genuine and well-received by your target audiences? This article is the first in a series that looks at creative thinkers who were made to give. With their ingeniously simple concepts, they are working to play a significant part in solving complex problems.

FEED BAGS BY LAUREN BUSH:

Channel your frustrations, put them up on the wall and look at them as a source of inspiration. It could lead you to the development of a business or the solution to a major issue. Use simplicity and brevity as filters for identifying and framing solutions to complex problems.