Infographics of the Day: All You Ever Wanted to Know About Kissing

I wish I’d seen this video yesterday, so I could’ve told my valentine that I wanted to passionately juxtapose my orbicularis oris muscles against hers. (Well, maybe it was a blessing that I didn’t see it in time.) Anyway, the factoids are still fun: 90 seconds of scientific and cultural tidbits about kissing, presented in animated infographic form. Watch and learn:

The short film was created by a team of student animators at the Vancouver Film School. Aside from the dorky science-textbook definition of kissing, we learn that ancient Romans defined three different kinds of kisses: one for greeting total strangers European-style, another for close friends and family, and a lusty kind—shown below–reserved only for that special someone.