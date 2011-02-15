Why Yellow + Blue Makes the Greenest Wine in America

You’re rushing through the wine aisle, late for a dinner party, and you want to bring something for the hosts that tastes great and lives up to the green, organic, sustainable credo we’re always professing around here. So which bottle do you reach for?

None. You grab a box.

Meet Yellow + Blue Wines: the company that marries a love of fine wine, with a passion for caring just a tiny bit more about the earth.

Yellow + Blue — which makes green if you didn’t catch that at first blush — has carved out a niche as the country’s leading wine importer committed to environmentally responsible production and consumption.

The first thing anyone notices about Yellow + Blue is that box: each of the company’s four wines is sold in a litre-sized Tetra Pack, something usually seen on grocery shelves holding milk or broth. By embracing the box, Yellow + Blue cuts the carbon footprint of the average bottle of wine in half. Yellow + Blue founder Matthew Cain has news for purists who scoff at the notion of wine from a box: If you’re not stocking a wine cellar, you don’t need that glass bottle.

“I mean everyone likes to talk about aging wine, but the reality in the U.S. is that wine is drunk immediately after purchase,” Cain tells TakePart. “Glass is good for aging wine, but when wine is drunk immediately, it’s irrelevant.”