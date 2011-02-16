World Wide Wapner: JabberJury.com Is “The People’s Court” for the Facebook Generation

What guy hasn’t wanted to defend a bad call on his favorite sports team- or from his significant other? Or a teenager who’d love to make

a case for staying out late with a crush? Enter JabberJury.com, a site where settling all manner of debates is only a click away.

Though it’s coming out of beta today, JabberJury’s been

quietly gathering steam since its genesis in 2009. That’s when co-founders, Chicago-based

entrepreneurs Kevin Wielgus and Angelo Rago, walked into a bar and found

a way to solve an argument between Rago and his girlfriend. Rago had been receiving

a raft of pissy text messages from his girlfriend after he declined to go with

her to visit her father in the hospital (he lent her his truck instead).

It started with a fight about hemorrhoids

Rago knew he was right–her dad had hemorrhoids and not

some fatal disease–but she was busy trashing him. So the two friends invited

bar patrons to weigh in on the dispute and the idea for JabberJury took hold.

Wielgus tells Fast Company they aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel. “We try to

take what’s been implemented and received well by the public,” he explains. In

doing so they’ve mined voting concepts from such successful polling sites as

Hot or Not and Awkward Family Photo, mashed them up with a voyeuristic dose of Court

TV, and added a point system and charitable giving component for good measure.

After bootstrapping the emerging business for about a year,

Rago and Wielgus received a $120,000 cash infusion from family. Shortly

thereafter, Lightwater, LLC came in with $1.2 million in funding.