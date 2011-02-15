iPad Faces Cheap, Powerful Competition From Asia

Huawei and HTC, big-name manufacturers in Asia, have just revealed their entries in the Tablet Wars against Apple’s iPad.

Apple’s iPad is still king of the tablet hill, despite a swift-growing army of competitors led chiefly by Samsung. But two Asian firms that we’ve heard lots about recently have just revealed their iPad challengers and we, and possibly Apple, should take some note because both firms have leveraged their considerable mobile device expertise to make something rather interesting.

HTC’s Flyer

HTC’s tablet is a 7-inch unit with a “super LCD” touchscreen, sporting Android 2.4 and powered by a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU. Its aluminum unibody design borrows unashamedly from Apple’s design ethic, and at just under 7.7 inches long, 0.5 inches deep and weighing just under a pound it’s a diminutive challenger for the iPad that seems to pack more processing punch.

Inside there’s 1GB of operating RAM, a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, front-facing 1.3-megapixel unit for video conferencing, and all the usual Wi-Fi, 3G, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

But it’s HTC’s Sense UI and Scribe apps that you should pay attention to. HTC’s Sense has been impressing the smartphone industry as an attractive, powerful UI layer on top of bog-standard Android, and it’s had a revamp for HTC’s entry into the tablet game. One feature that’s particularly tablet-friendly is the carousel selector for quick app selection.