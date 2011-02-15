Why China Should Fear the Egyptian Revolution

Of all the major forces sweeping the planet, from the rise and fall of nations to the urbanization of the world’s population, none is proving as powerful as the rise of Gen Y. With the resignation of Hosni Mubarak, the fierce debate over whether Gen Y can use its favored tech platform, Facebook, to move from smart mob to revolutionary force is over.

Egypt’s Facebook generation went from mobilization to collaboration to forcing radical government change. Sorry, Malcolm Gladwell, you’re wrong.

But not entirely. Economics played as significant role in Egypt’s revolution as social media. Probably more. Yet media coverage of Egypt’s youth revolt is absent any economic context. Without that context, the wrong conclusions will be drawn, as they are now. The political power of social media is a complex matter, involving far more than the generation of smart mobs through the sharing of information over the web.

Over the past decade, Mubarak did two things that ultimately led to his downfall. He opened up the Egyptian economy, boosting economic growth to 5-6% a year. Huge opportunities were made available, with most of them going to a small group of corporate cronies close to Mubarak’s wife and son. For the first time in decades, inequality grew sharply.

At the same time, liberalization of the economy led China, Turkey, and a number of European countries to open factories in Egypt and increase the number of manufacturing jobs sharply. New opportunities opened up for hundreds of thousands of workers.

But inflation in the past year has put pressure on the new Egyptian workers, as wages fell behind rising prices. These workers, together with the huge group of government employees, joined the students in tipping the smart mob into a revolutionary movement.