Barcode-to-Bibliography App Makes College Ridiculously Easy

Sometimes a technology comes along that is so great it seems almost unjust to former generations. Aviation. The personal computer. The polio vaccine.

One gets the same feeling today when considering a new app out for iPhone and Android. Quick Cite, a 99-cent app, automates the task of putting together a bibliography–that arduous list of books, articles, and other sources consulted that goes at the end of a master’s thesis of PhD dissertation. The first thought you have is, “How much time scholars will henceforth save!” The next thought you have is, “Anyone who got a PhD before the year 2011 was a poor sucker.”

The app works by using the smartphone’s camera to scan the barcode on the back of a book. Then it emails you a citation formatted to fit one of four common bibliographic styles: APA, MLA, Chicago, or IEEE. The app was one of seven developed over seven sleepless days by seven undergraduates at the University of Waterloo. Thus they called the week-long experiment in coding creativity and class-cutting “7Cubed,” and even made a little video about it.

How did they do it? “A lot of coffee,” 7Cubed’s Gareth MacLeod tells Fast Company. “A lot. Of. Coffee. In the last two days I was running on 4-6 espresso’s a day.” He adds that since the group was coding for Android and iPhone simultaneously, the results became a case study in the vagaries of each format. “At some point in the day it became a race between Android

and iPhone. Android took an early lead getting barcode scanning working

almost right away, but iPhone’s slow-and-steady approach eventually won

out, after we on the Android team got stuck on interfacing with the

platform. Having said that, the Android app was released that night,

whereas iPhone had to wait for approval from the app store!”