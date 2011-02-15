iFive: Nokia’s Plan B, iPhone 5 Rumors, GetJar’s VC Funding, AOL’s CEO Invests in AOL, Facebook on Dumbphones via Smart SIM

On this day in history one of the most important astronomers ever was born: Galileo Galilei, in Pisa 1564. The city of St Louis was established in 1764, and in 1965 Canada’s new Maple Leaf flag was unfurled. On with the news:

1. Nokia’s in the middle of a high-level revamp, but a group of “nine young Nokia shareholders,” who’ve formerly worked for the firm, is proposing a “plan B” in an open letter to all other stockholders. They’re plan is to “return the company” to a high-growth strategy that relies on innovation, maintain “ownership and control of the software layer,” and immediately fire Stephen Elop as CEO. It seems folks don’t like Microsoft.

2. Apple’s iPhone 5 is in the news right now, despite Apple shunning Mobile World Congress: New rumors suggest the device will have a 4-inch screen, up from 3.5-inches at the moment, to compete with bigger-screened Android devices, and an “A5” processor–presumably a dual-cored upgrade to the A4. Other hints suggest Apple’s also looking at one with a slide-out keyboard, but color us skeptical on that one.

3. The Android marketplace has its pros and cons, but it’s definitely not ideal–which allows firms like Get Jar to try to do a better job. In fact GetJar has just raised $25 million from venture partners to “aggressively expand” its app store, courting developers directly to try to win them over and become a de facto standard for Android devices.

4. If you’re a CEO of a company you should really trust it to work, which AOL’s Tim Armstrong is demonstrating right now: He’s just invested $10 million in just under half a million shares in his own company–an investment made after a 6% plummet in stock price after the Huffington Post acquisition was announced.

5. The Facebookphone is kinda here thanks to HTC’s integrated buttons, but SIM maker Gemalto has a cleverer idea–it’s baking support for Facebook functions directly into cell phone SIMs, that leverage the “class 2” SMS messages (the “automatic” type your carrier sometimes uses) to deliver data to phones. This means even dumbphones could get a degree of smarts with core Facebook features like friending and status updates.

