The Business Trifecta and the Secret formula for Media Success

Let’s cover how many people make the same avoidable mistakes. A lot of people spend a
ton of money on creating media. Let’s
look the example using video. A business
will hire a video production company.
They’ll spend oodles of money to try to get a great looking video and
then when the final video is delivered, they are often in a bind. They’re now
out of money and they don’t have a plan for what they’re going to do with the
video to get it into the hands of the people they want to see it.
Or, a business will hire a marketing firm but they won’t have any media or PR to
help the marketing firm get the message out.
Or, lastly, one of the biggest mistakes I see is when people hire a PR
firm and they don’t have any media or marketing to back up the PR.
So here is the secret. we call it the “business
trifecta” for growing your bottom line.
You’ve got to have a healthy combination of media, marketing and PR in
every single thing that you do. Not just
one of these elements.
Let’s look an example based on what we do for authors. We put together books where we guarantee
best-seller status. One of the things we
do is we produce a great hardcover book.
That takes care of the media element.
Then, we help market the books and we guarantee best-seller status. We actually
handle the marketing to get the books to best-seller status and we teach our
authors more than 30 ways to use a book to grow their business. Finally, we put out press talking about how
they the authors just hit the best-sellers’ list, and another one that the
author got signed to a publishing deal.
In essence, these authors get everything they need–media, marketing
and PR, all-in-one. This example is
really not designed to be a blatant pitch for what we do, but it’s one of the
few examples I could find of an all-in campaign.
The point is that in everything you do to promote your business you need to have a
plan for media, marketing and PR.
Okay, now that you understand the business trifecta, we’ll reveal our secret formula
for media success. Another important
distinction is that there are two types of media–mass media and targeted
media. Mass media is, for the most part,
considered to be made up of television, radio and newspapers/magazines. Mass media does two amazing things for you:
it builds credibility as well as awareness.
Now, the thing that most people forget when they are plowing ahead with
big PR budgets to get into mass media is that “you can’t eat credibility or
awareness,” i.e. they don’t usually generate revenue without some form of
direct solicitation for business. That’s
where marketing comes in.
The second type of media is known as direct media.
This is the kind of media that, typically, you create and most
importantly you are in charge of where it gets distributed. Great examples of direct media can be seen in
websites, direct mail, newsletters, magazines, flyers, CDs, and DVDs, just to
name a few. By distributing this media
to an audience you select, and by you being involved in the creation, you can
directly solicit business with it through sales copy and a “call to action”,
and you can make sure people see it as many times as you want. Therefore it becomes a form of direct marketing. The problem with direct media is that it lacks any real form of credibility.
When you are soliciting someone for their business, they immediately put
up their guard because people love to buy but hate the thought of being sold
because they have had experiences in the past that ended negatively when they
made a bad purchasing decision. So, increasingly, consumers look to third party
credibility in the form of testimonials and product reviews, but there’s
another form that works great too, and that’s where the secret formula comes
in. The best solution for this credibility
issue can be found by combine the two forms of media, mass media and direct
media.
So here’s what you do. You try to get mass media–television, radio
and newspaper/magazines–the fastest, easiest way you possibly can. Then you take your direct media, the stuff
you can spend as much or as little money as you want on it and as much or as
little time as you want on it, but you can control it, and you insert your mass
media credibility in the direct media. So, for example, the next time you send
out a sales letter or a mail piece, or you send out an e-mail or an e-zine, you
now have the credibility of being in mass media to insert in it. What happens when someone comes to your
website or they see your mail piece, it effectively if not bluntly says,
“You may have seen us or our products recently on NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX
affiliates or in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today or Newsweek.”
Now let me ask you this, do you think that won’t get you taken a little bit more
seriously? I can tell you based on
literally hundreds of case studies, it absolutely will get people to pay closer
attention to you and what you have to offer.
Our point here today is you’ve got to take mass media credibility–television,
radio and newspaper/magazines–and insert this credibility in your direct
media. Make sure you don’t make the
mistake of spending all the money you can on trying to get on TV, trying to get
in the papers or trying to get on the radio without a plan for using this media
in conjunction with direct media for your marketing. If you fail to use these two types of media
together, then you’ll always fall short of the results you could have had.
JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton) are best-selling authors that consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, white papers, and case studies at their Web site. Jack and Nick have been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media outlets.