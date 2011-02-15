The Business Trifecta and the Secret formula for Media Success

Let’s look an example based on what we do for authors. We put together books where we guarantee best-seller status. One of the things we do is we produce a great hardcover book. That takes care of the media element. Then, we help market the books and we guarantee best-seller status. We actually handle the marketing to get the books to best-seller status and we teach our authors more than 30 ways to use a book to grow their business. Finally, we put out press talking about how they the authors just hit the best-sellers’ list, and another one that the author got signed to a publishing deal. In essence, these authors get everything they need–media, marketing and PR, all-in-one. This example is really not designed to be a blatant pitch for what we do, but it’s one of the few examples I could find of an all-in campaign.

So here is the secret. we call it the “business trifecta” for growing your bottom line. You’ve got to have a healthy combination of media, marketing and PR in every single thing that you do. Not just one of these elements.

Or, a business will hire a marketing firm but they won’t have any media or PR to help the marketing firm get the message out. Or, lastly, one of the biggest mistakes I see is when people hire a PR firm and they don’t have any media or marketing to back up the PR.

Let’s cover how many people make the same avoidable mistakes. A lot of people spend a ton of money on creating media. Let’s look the example using video. A business will hire a video production company. They’ll spend oodles of money to try to get a great looking video and then when the final video is delivered, they are often in a bind. They’re now out of money and they don’t have a plan for what they’re going to do with the video to get it into the hands of the people they want to see it.

Okay, now that you understand the business trifecta, we’ll reveal our secret formula

for media success. Another important

distinction is that there are two types of media–mass media and targeted

media. Mass media is, for the most part,

considered to be made up of television, radio and newspapers/magazines. Mass media does two amazing things for you:

it builds credibility as well as awareness.

Now, the thing that most people forget when they are plowing ahead with

big PR budgets to get into mass media is that “you can’t eat credibility or

awareness,” i.e. they don’t usually generate revenue without some form of

direct solicitation for business. That’s

where marketing comes in.

The second type of media is known as direct media.

This is the kind of media that, typically, you create and most

importantly you are in charge of where it gets distributed. Great examples of direct media can be seen in

websites, direct mail, newsletters, magazines, flyers, CDs, and DVDs, just to

name a few. By distributing this media

to an audience you select, and by you being involved in the creation, you can

directly solicit business with it through sales copy and a “call to action”,

and you can make sure people see it as many times as you want. Therefore it becomes a form of direct marketing. The problem with direct media is that it lacks any real form of credibility.

When you are soliciting someone for their business, they immediately put

up their guard because people love to buy but hate the thought of being sold

because they have had experiences in the past that ended negatively when they

made a bad purchasing decision. So, increasingly, consumers look to third party

credibility in the form of testimonials and product reviews, but there’s

another form that works great too, and that’s where the secret formula comes

in. The best solution for this credibility

issue can be found by combine the two forms of media, mass media and direct

media.

So here’s what you do. You try to get mass media–television, radio

and newspaper/magazines–the fastest, easiest way you possibly can. Then you take your direct media, the stuff

you can spend as much or as little money as you want on it and as much or as

little time as you want on it, but you can control it, and you insert your mass

media credibility in the direct media. So, for example, the next time you send

out a sales letter or a mail piece, or you send out an e-mail or an e-zine, you

now have the credibility of being in mass media to insert in it. What happens when someone comes to your

website or they see your mail piece, it effectively if not bluntly says,

“You may have seen us or our products recently on NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX

affiliates or in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today or Newsweek.”

Now let me ask you this, do you think that won’t get you taken a little bit more

seriously? I can tell you based on

literally hundreds of case studies, it absolutely will get people to pay closer

attention to you and what you have to offer.

Our point here today is you’ve got to take mass media credibility–television,

radio and newspaper/magazines–and insert this credibility in your direct

media. Make sure you don’t make the

mistake of spending all the money you can on trying to get on TV, trying to get

in the papers or trying to get on the radio without a plan for using this media

in conjunction with direct media for your marketing. If you fail to use these two types of media

together, then you’ll always fall short of the results you could have had.