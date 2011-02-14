Fast Food Redemption: McDonald’s Execs Launch Health Food Chain

They can’t erase years of creating double chins with their famous
double arches, but McDonald’s CEO Mike Roberts and Chief of Operations
Mike Donahue are finally doing national cuisine a favor: they’re
starting a healthy fast food restaurant chain.
To make it work, the execs are pairing up with entrepreneur Stephen
Sidwell and former personal chef to Oprah Winfrey and two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner Art Smith.
The new restaurant–planned to be one of 250 within the next five years–will open in Palo Alto with the name LYFE Kitchen, an acronym for Love Your Food Everyday.
It’s no small irony that the men who brought high-fat, high-calorie
food to the world in disposable containers through a drive-thru window
are now planning to source their ingredients responsibly and locally,
when possible, all in eco-friendly packaging. Given McDonald’s track
record of unabashed world domination, LYFE could very well succeed in
making reality out of an idea health advocates have been tossing around
since the days of the Big Mac’s inception.
According to the Chicago Tribune,
“butter, cream and high-fructose corn syrup are banned, and none of the
food is fried. Sweet potato fries, for instance, are oven-baked. All of
Lyfe’s menu items contain less than 600 calories….The desserts are
expected to be dairy-free.”
LYFE’s Facebook page reveals a sneak peek of the menu:
Sweet Corn Chowder: With cashew cream, vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh chives
Wild Mushroom Flatbread: Goat cheese, aged balsamic and choice of Italian turkey sausage or Gardein Italian sausage
Art’s Unfried Chicken: With all-natural BBQ sauce, roasted kaboucha squash, Brussels sprouts, or substitute Gardein chicken
Tals Ancient Grains Teriyaki Beef Bowl:
A blend of steamed brown rice, ancient grains farro and quinoa, topped
with teriyaki beef tips and stir-fried vegetables with your choice of
beef or Gardein beef
Mmmm…sure beats the Big ‘N Tasty. It’s about time, too. As Los Angeles Times writer Emily Bronson York puts it, “Americans have never been fatter, nor have the trumpets of moderation ever been sounded so loudly.”
Photo: williamcho/Creative Commons via Flickr
From our friends at TakePart.com, who cover the culture and lifestyle of change.