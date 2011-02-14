Fast Food Redemption: McDonald’s Execs Launch Health Food Chain

They can’t erase years of creating double chins with their famous

double arches, but McDonald’s CEO Mike Roberts and Chief of Operations

Mike Donahue are finally doing national cuisine a favor: they’re

starting a healthy fast food restaurant chain.

To make it work, the execs are pairing up with entrepreneur Stephen

Sidwell and former personal chef to Oprah Winfrey and two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner Art Smith.

The new restaurant–planned to be one of 250 within the next five years–will open in Palo Alto with the name LYFE Kitchen, an acronym for Love Your Food Everyday.

It’s no small irony that the men who brought high-fat, high-calorie

food to the world in disposable containers through a drive-thru window

are now planning to source their ingredients responsibly and locally,

when possible, all in eco-friendly packaging. Given McDonald’s track

record of unabashed world domination, LYFE could very well succeed in

making reality out of an idea health advocates have been tossing around

since the days of the Big Mac’s inception.

According to the Chicago Tribune,

“butter, cream and high-fructose corn syrup are banned, and none of the

food is fried. Sweet potato fries, for instance, are oven-baked. All of

Lyfe’s menu items contain less than 600 calories….The desserts are

expected to be dairy-free.”

LYFE’s Facebook page reveals a sneak peek of the menu: