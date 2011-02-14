“Kissing really matters in relationships,” said Sheril Kirshenbaum, author of the book, The Science of Kissing, published in January 2011. “It’s a way to connect with someone and get your feelings across when words simply just won’t do. It’s the body’s way of how conveying we feel.”

She told us that a kiss, and especially a first kiss, plays a big role in determining the future of a relationship, according to scientific studies. She said:

Fifty-nine percent of men and 66 percent of women say they have ended a budding relationship because a kiss didn’t go well. It’s your body’s way of saying, look elsewhere.

Kirshenbaum said kissing is sort of like Nature’s litmus test — whether it’s consciously or subconsciously, humans use the information encoded in a kiss to decide where a relationship is headed, whether to pursue a relationship, or end it. She said:

When we kiss, we engage all of our senses. We’re learning so much about a person, not just visually, but we’re engaging our noses, our taste buds, the sense of touch. And through that information, all sorts of signals are being sent to our brain, telling us about the other person.

Plus, kissing activates neurotransmitters and hormones — for example, the neurotransmitter dopamine, which gives us feeling of pleasure, and oxytocin, which fosters feelings of attachment.

Humans kiss for a variety of reasons, Kirshenbaum said.