Map Your Housing Search With HotPads

HotPads.com, a real estate search site, on Monday announced a new feature called HotSpots, a tool that visualizes housing options by relative price. The tool is dynamic, meaning that when you zoom a map in or out, it recalibrates what prices equal “hot” (expensive, in red) or “cool” (cheaper, in blue). HotSpots joins a few other recently added tools to HotPads, including a lasso that helps you narrow your search to the precise areas you’re interested in.

HotPads, a five-year-old DC-based startup, is all map-oriented, in contrast to the infamously texty Craigslist. The idea behind HotPads was to “make it visual,” HotPads’s Paul Gleger tells Fast Company. “Craigslist is just a community bulletin board.” Its traffic has been growing steadily–a 260% increase last year, up to 4 million visitors, 2.5 million uniques monthly.

HotPads sources their listings through a variety of methods. Individuals can add postings for free. (Currently, most of HotPads’s revenue is from advertising.) Brokers also add listings; HotPads has feeds with about 400 partners. HotPads doesn’t source any of their data through Craigslist, though. “We explored some options there,” says Gleger with a laugh, but “they’re not the easiest company to work with.”

But a little healthy competition, as we know, forces companies to innovate. Hence the new HotSpots feature, where individual listings are color-coded by price. “It paints an interesting picture of cities,” says Gleger, walking me through a New York example. “So in the Lower East Side you have prices that are lower than maybe on the Upper West Side. But if you zoom out, the price points recalibrate, and suddenly you see that property owners around Manhattan are paying less than those in Manhattan.” Clear enough to a local, perhaps, but “for someone out of state, who has never been there, it gives a wealth of information.”