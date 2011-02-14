How Long Will This Take? 3 Steps to Being a Better Judge of Time

Every Saturday morning, while my husband is eating his cereal and attempting to fully awaken, I ambush him with the list of household chores and errands I’ve been making all week (and saving for when he’ll be home to help me.) Every single time, an argument ensues. At its core is his unshakeable belief that any task, no matter how complex or difficult, can be completed in about 15 minutes. “Let’s go out and have some fun, ” he’ll say, “and we’ll tackle that stuff when we get back this afternoon.” “But there won’t be enough time!” I reply, with mounting frustration. “It will be fine,” he says. More often than not, he is wrong.

As much as I enjoy giving him a

hard time about his total inability to judge how long something will take, the

truth is that most people aren’t much better at it. In fact, human beings are generally pretty lousy when it

comes to estimating the time they will need to complete a task. Psychologists refer to this as the planning fallacy, and it’s an all too

common problem–one with the very real potential to screw up our plans and

keep us from reaching our goals.

Studies show that the planning fallacy can be attributed to

several different biases we have when estimating how long it will take to do just

about anything. First, we routinely fail to consider our own past

experiences while planning. When my husband tells me it will take

him 15 minutes to vacuum the carpets, he is ignoring the fact that it took him

an hour to do it last time. And

as any professor can tell you, most college seniors, after four straight years

of paper-writing, still can’t seem to figure out how long it will take them to

write a 10-page paper. We just

don’t take our past into account the way we should when thinking about our

future.

Second, we ignore the very real possibility

that things won’t go as planned–our

future plans tend to be “best-case scenarios.” So

running to the store for a new vacuum cleaner might take 15 minutes–if there

is no traffic, if they carry the model we’re looking for, if we find it right

away, and if there aren’t long lines at the register.

Lastly, we don’t think about all

the steps or subcomponents that make up the task, and consider how long each part

of the task will take.

When you think about painting a room, you may picture yourself using a

roller to quickly slap the paint on the walls, and think that it won’t take

much time at all–neglecting to consider how you’ll first have to move or

cover the furniture, tape all the fixtures and window frames, do all the edging

by hand, and so on.

So while we all tend to be prone to

the planning fallacy to some extent,

some of us fall into its trap more often than others. People in positions of power,

for example, are particularly vulnerable, because feeling powerful tends to

focus us on getting what we want, ignoring the potential obstacles that stand

in our way. A recent set of

studies by Mario Weick and Ana Guinote shows that such a narrow focus does

indeed turn powerful people into very poor planners.

In one study, half of the student

participants were made to feel powerful (by being told that their opinion would

influence the course requirements established for future students). Next, all students were asked to

estimate how long it would take to finish an upcoming major assignment. Everyone was overly-optimistic,

but the powerful ones were significantly more

so. Powerful students estimated

that they would finish their assignments 2.5 days before they actually did,

while the control group was on average only 1.5 days late. So feeling powerful makes you think you’ll take a whole day less to complete the

assignment than you would have guessed had you been feeling a little more

ordinary.