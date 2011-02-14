iFive: PS2 Still Selling, Adobe’s Tablet Plans, YouTube Supports 3-D, Zynga Worth $8 Billion?, Martian Astronauts

1. Sony has today revealed that its PlayStation 2 games console has now sold over 150 million units since its launch just under 11 years ago–an astonishing figure. Considering Sony’s PlayStation 3 console is just five years old, and that Sony’s taking on casual mobile gaming with a newly revealed PlayStation phone–the Xperia Play, it’s a sign Sony will be dominating the games industry for years to come.

2. Adobe’s Flash technology has had bad press thanks to the battle with Apple. Now Adobe’s said it will release a version of Flash Player for Google’s Android platfrom Honeycomb 3.0–its tablet-friendly OS, one that will reduce battery consumption, and making Android tablet PCs into serious iPad rivals. It’ll even have support for Google’s WebM video codec–a Google-backed competitor to Apple’s favorite H.264.

3. YouTube has revealed that it will support upload of video content in 3-D, giving the burgeoning 3-D cameras and TV industry a serious boost. By acting swiftly and early, Google’s looking to create a common platform for 3-D video, potentially popularizing the entire 3-D industry–and doing all this without necessarily implying the need for specialized file formats (such as some 3-D compact cams use).

4. Zynga, the surprising new giant in the gaming market, is busy trying to raise $250 million in venture funding to expand its online casual gaming operation. This would value the company at around $8 billion–twice the valuation it had in April 2010. At this value it’s almost as big a proposition as Twitter. The cash would likely be used to help Zynga in its ongoing rapid acquisition round. Expect more FarmVille-esque games, folks.

5.Early this morning, EST, a group of volunteers will take a stroll on the Martian surface. Simulated Mars, that is. Russian, Chinese, and Italian “astronauts,” in the middle of their 18-month voyage, will step out of the simulated transport capsule, and perform experiments–the whole enterprise is intended to simulate some of the technical and social challenges of a real mission to the Red Planet.

